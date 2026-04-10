Texans Host 12 Local Prospects for Pre-Draft Visit

The Houston Texans continued their due diligence in scouting this year's incoming draft class by bringing in a dozen different prospects for their annual local pro day on Friday.

It was at that pro day where the prospects were able to get in the Texans facility to not only connect with coach DeMeco Ryans and multiple other staff members, but also prove their worth as a potential target in the draft later this month.

Here's a glimpse of who was in attendance for Friday's local pro day, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson:

QB Kyron Daniels, Virginia Tech

RB EJ Smith, Texas A&M

WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

WR Stephon Johnson, Houston

OL Kam Dewberry, Alabama

OL Damieon George, Florida

LB Shad Banks Jr., UTSA

CB Collin Wright, Stanford

CB Joshua Eaton, Michigan St.

CB Omari Porter, Rice

S Taylen Blaylock, Furman

K Jayden Feeling, Ohio State

What to Make of Texans' Local Pro Day

In all, Friday's session included six offensive pieces, five on the defensive side, and one special teamer in the form of Ohio State kicker Jayden Feeling.

Just like any other pre-draft visit that the Texans have had leading up to this year's draft, Friday's workouts for those somewhat close to home isn't super different from any other pre-draft meeting Houston has hosted thus far.

At its core, it allows the Texans to get a closer look at some prospects they may have their eye on for one way or another, or simply just want to bring them in to gather more information on who they are as a prospect.

In some cases, those pre-draft meetings can even be centered around getting confirmation that a certain prospect isn't their guy, and should be taken off their boards rather than moving up.

Whether it be one-on-one meetings with the prospect, seeing them perform in on-field athletic drills, or testing medicals, it's all a part of the long-spanning scouting process that still has a good chunk of time to go before the draft kicks off later this month.

As for those who were in attendance for Houston's local pro day, one of the biggest eye-catching names might just be Texas A&M running back EJ Smith; not quite the highest-rated prospect in the backfield compared to some others in the class, but has some Hall of Fame pedigree being the son of former Dallas Cowboys back Emmett Smith.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Ej Smith (22) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston also opted to bring in an interesting quarterback prospect among their collection of visits, that being Kyron Daniels out of Virginia Tech, and a transfer from Baylor.

Last season with the Hokies, Daniels passed for a total of 1,919 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, paired with 644 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Another target who won't be a top selection for the Texans, but could be someone they're taking interest in as a priority UDFA, if the cards fall in place.

Expect to see more pre-draft meetings reported in the coming days as the Texans sort through a few of their remaining top-30 visits before they're finally on the clock when the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23rd in Pittsburgh.