DeMeco Ryans Pushes Back on Free Agency Affecting Texans' Draft

The Houston Texans remained among the more active teams around the NFL during this offseason's free agency period when it came to adding veteran talent to their roster.

Between offensive line upgrades with Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, along with defensive additions like Reed Blankenship and Logan Hall, it's allowed the Texans to not only reload with new talent on the roster ahead of a big 2026 campaign, but also fill a few lingering positional holes for a more well-rounded outlook on both sides of the ball.

Yet despite the Texans' high activity throughout the first few days of free agency, don't expect any of those moves to impact how Houston rolls into the NFL Draft later this month, at least according to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans made it clear during this year's NFL owners meeting in Arizona that the Texans' work on the free agent market really doesn't impact their process much at all. Instead, they're still simply focused on taking the best player available, wherever they can find them.

"With our moves in free agency, it really doesn't change our approach in the draft," Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. "We're still trying to draft the best players, the best young players who can come in, come compete, see if they can help us win games."

"So, that approach, it doesn't change for us, just because of the guys we have in free agency."

Texans' Draft Process Won't Shift Despite FA Activity

While the Texans' work in free agency was able to get this roster better suited to get the 2026 campaign started off had the season kicked off today, it hasn't shifted any mindset within Ryans or the front office for what the draft will hold. They're just focused on taking the best players on the board, irrespective of need.

The idea of zeroing in on the best players available rather than focusing on need is a sentiment that has been echoed throughout the top decision-makers in the Texans' building this offseason.

Even Texans owner Cal McNair emphasized earlier in the week at the meetings in Arizona that he views taking the best player available in the draft is the best way to build a good team, further hinting as to how Houston will approach their eight selections on the board later this month.

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the first half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Sure, Houston could have a few lingering needs leftover on the offensive line to plug, or could bolster the depth on their front seven. And if the board falls in their way to make those upgrades, then four picks in the top 70 selections give the Texans overwhelming flexibility to do that.

But more than anything, the primary focus is locked in on bringing in the best talent wherever possible, not being backed into a corner to fill one specific need; also allowing Ryans to build onto his competitive culture and edge within the Texans' building that's been in the works since he arrived in 2023.

"Everybody I've spoken with, they know they're coming here and they're competing. So, I think that's what builds the best team," Ryans continued.

"You have 90 guys who are coming in–– nothing's set. Let's go compete, and may the best man win."

The Texans' roster is already looking stronger than last year after a bundle of productive offseason moves via trades and free agency. Expect things to look even better following what should be a busy draft later this month from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, PA.