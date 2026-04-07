Texans Bring in SEC TE Prospect for Pre-Draft Visit

The Houston Texans are taking notice of a particular tight end from the SEC in the weeks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to host Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman for a pre-draft visit.

It's one of the several pre-draft meetings the Texans have hosted in recent weeks to get a snapshot as a few names they're interested in for this year's class, but one of the few tight ends that Houston has hosted for a visit to this point.

What Makes Miles Kitselman Stand Out?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (TE12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kitselman, a 6'5", 251-pound tight end is a fifth-year senior who's spent the last two years with the Volunteers after having been with Alabama for the prior two years coming out of Hutchinson Community College.

At the combine, he ran a 4.9 40-yard dash, had a vertical jump of 34.5", and a broad jump of 9'8"; not testing particularly well athletically compared to some of the other tight ends in the class, but his real standout traits come within his role as a versatile and willing blocker, either in-line or as a move blocker.

During his final season with the Volunteers, Kitselman finished the year playing 11 games to catch 26 passes for 253 yards and two total touchdowns, though he failed to close out the season healthy due to a lower-body injury.

He also had pectoral surgery from an injury in spring training, which might be something to monitor.

The combined package slots in Kittleman as a likely pick towards the latter half of day three. Though for teams interested in adding tight end depth and more blockers to assist the offensive line, he makes sense as a potential selection.

How Miles Kitselman Fits With Texans

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Having Kitselman’s blocking prowess in mind, his potential role with the Texans becomes pretty clearly defined if the team opted to take a flier on him on day three.

Houston's tight end room could use a spark of youth and an additional blocking skillset to help out in the run game and in certain pass-blocking sets, alongside their current core— something that Kitselman can bring as a low-cost option who played against SEC competition.

As a name down the depth chart as the third or fourth name in the room, or even as a practice squad stash once the season starts, he could be an ideal candidate to build into a steady backup for the room.

Houston has four current selections on day three of the draft: one in the fourth, two in the fifth round, and a final selection in round seven at 243rd overall.

With a mind like general manager Nick Caserio calling the shots in the front office, it's more than possible the Texans could move around the board from where they sit just under three weeks out, thus shaking up their current set of assets in the second half of the draft.

Though around that round six to seven range could be the area on the board for Kitselman to work with, and might just be where Houston takes a chance on him, if they like what they see on his visit.