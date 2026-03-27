Texans Hosting Pre-Draft Workout for Cowboys Legend’s Son

The Houston Texans are keeping an eye on one intriguing running back prospect in the weeks ahead of this year's NFL Draft–– someone who happens to be the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys in franchise history.

According to Sam Warren of The Houston Chronicle, Texas A&M running back EJ Smith, son of Emmitt Smith, says he will be working out for the Texans within the next two weeks.

Texas A&M RB EJ Smith said he has a workout with the Cowboys next week and the #Texans in two weeks.



Smith is the son of Cowboys legendary running back Emmitt Smith. — Sam Warren (@samwarren_3) March 25, 2026

Smith also says that he'll be working out with the Cowboys before meeting with the Texans, adding to his list of potential suitors for next month's draft.

Texans Set to Host Workout for EJ Smith

Smith is now the second reported local pre-draft workout the Texans are set to host, as Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas would also be among the reported names to visit Houston over the coming weeks.

Douglas will reportedly be attending the Texans' annual local pro day for his respective workout, and considering Smith is also right down the road from Houston, there's a good chance that Smith will be in attendance for that same event for his meeting as well.

Bringing Smith into the building, though, signals at least some interest from the Texans' front office to upgrade their running back room a bit further than they already have this offseason.

While veteran runner Nick Chubb won't be returning for a second year in H-Town after signing aboard last offseason, a trade to add David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions is certain to bring a much-needed talent to handle a bulk of the backfield carries after a season where the Texans struggled on the ground.

However, their work to rounding out this backfield and the depth behind Montgomery might not be done if the Texans decide to invest in another young pair of legs through the draft, perhaps with somebody like Smith who can be scooped up in the later rounds of the board, or as a priority undrafted free agent pickup.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Ej Smith (22) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Smith, who stands 5'11", 211 pounds, has spent the last two years of his college career with the Aggies without being able to carve out a significant role in the backfield.

His latest season with Texas A&M resulted in Smith totaling 44 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns; good for an efficient 4.7 yards per carry, but nothing that will have him skyrocketing up draft boards as one of the top picks at his position.

If picked up by the Texans via the UDFA market or a late-round pick later next month, Smith would likely be fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster rolling into camp and preseason if he were to perform well, or could be a practice squad addition as a stash.

Regardless, he'll remain a name to watch closer to next month's draft, and especially so if he impresses the Texans brass during his workout on the horizon.