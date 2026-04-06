Texans Host Visit for Former Browns Starting CB

The Houston Texans could be interested in adding a former Cleveland Browns cornerback to their secondary ahead of next season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are hosting free agent cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. for a visit.

"Former Browns starting CB Martin Emerson Jr, who missed last season after tearing his Achilles, is on a visit with the Texans, source said. Emerson was heading into a contract year after starting 27 games for Cleveland before his injury. Now a potential addition in Houston."

Former #Browns starting CB Martin Emerson Jr, who missed last season after tearing his Achilles, is on a visit with the #Texans, source said.



Emerson was heading into a contract year after starting 27 games for Cleveland before his injury. Now a potential addition in Houston. pic.twitter.com/GaQH7hh7nU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2026

Emerson is one of the few connections the Texans have been linked to in free agency since their initial wave of action in the first two weeks of the new league year, and could be a potential addition for Houston if his visit goes smoothly.

Coming Off Injury-Riddled Season

The 6'1", 201-pound cornerback comes off a 2025 campaign with the Browns that wasn't able to lift off before it started. A ruptured Achilles tendon during training camp would derail his entire season after having started 15 of 17 games in 2024 and over 30 games since entering the league as a third round pick in 2022.

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is unable to make the interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In that previous season, he did play with Cleveland. He finished his year with a career-high 80 tackles, along with three tackles for loss and five passes defended, that turned him into an intriguing young piece within their secondary.

However, those aspirations in Cleveland would eventually come to a screeching halt as a result of his Achilles injury, thus taking him to the open market this offseason, and now looking for the second home of this NFL career.

If back to 100%, his presence in Houston, or anywhere else, could be extremely valuable, and especially so if able to join on a team-friendly, "prove-it" type of contract.

What Could Martin Emerson Bring to Texans?

The idea behind Emerson's addition to the Texans would be centered around bolstering their secondary depth with a slightly risky, yet rewarding free agency pickup if able to be healthy and back to pre-injury form.

The Texans' secondary is ironed out by a stout core of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter leading the way at boundary, Jalen Pitre as their versatile nickel, and depth behind them with 2025 third-round Jaylin Smith and veteran Tremon Smith. Ja'Marcus Ingram and Ajani Carter are also currently part of the room.

That's a strong, well-rounded base to work with as is, and could very well be the group Houston starts Week One with by the time next season kicks off. Though Emerson's presence, if truly healthy, could take that depth from solid to great.

Though he might not see the field like he did with Cleveland being in such a loaded group of defensive backs, having him as a depth piece on the boundary is far from a poor investment for the Texans to take a flier on, so long as his contract value reflects the overarching risk of an injury as severe as an Achilles issue.

His fit in Houston will become clearer in due time. Until things become solidified one way or another, keep him on your radar as a potential addition to help get this Texans roster even stronger than it was in 2025.