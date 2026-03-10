Texans’ Pursuit of Browns Veteran Free Agent Still Alive

After a few notable free agency moves in the first day of action around the league, the Houston Texans might still have their eyes on one notable veteran on the market as a potential fit for the roster: Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are "still interested" in Teller as an option in free agency despite their recent re-signing of Ed Ingram; both of whom lined up at right guard last season.

"Still interested in Wyatt Teller, that's not dead," Wilson said. "I'm hearing that Wyatt would like to play some left guard, because over the many years he's played; striking with your right hand, wouldn't mind striking with his left hand as his first strike as he fires off the line of scrimmage and engages with these defensive linemen."

It's certainly an interesting layer to add into the Texans' free agency plans, as it could be the prelude to a big veteran signing on the interior of their offensive line, and perhaps offer another starting option to roll out in 2026.

Do Texans Make Sense for Wyatt Teller?

Upon first glance, there are some questions to be had concerning Teller's fit in the Texans offense, particularly after the team decided to re-sign Ingram to a big three-year deal worth nearly $40 million.

Considering both Teller and Ingram have primarily been lining up at right guard throughout their respective careers, history would indicate that pursuing both in free agency might not be the most realistic option in the cards, in the event both wanted to remain steady at their current positions.

But that mindset might be a bit different for Teller, based on Wilson's intel. While the Browns guard has been a former All-Pro on the right side throughout his time in the league, he's seemingly confident in being able to flip to the other side of the line, which might actually benefit the long-term health of his career.

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If Teller is indeed coveting a flip to left guard, his addition to the Texans' roster almost becomes a no-brainer. While there are reasonable concerns regarding his true ceiling entering his mid-30s and coming off one of his worst years yet, he's still an experienced upgrade on the interior that can easily be acquired on a short-term, low-risk contract.

He's a near-decade-long veteran in the league with over 100 starts with the Browns, has multiple All-Pro nods, and could be the exact tenured face the Texans need on their offensive line when factoring in the recent departure of long-time Texan Tytus Howard and his trade to the Browns.

If signed, Teller could then fill in on the left side of Houston's interior opposite of Ingram, where the Texans then slot in Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown on the bookends at tackle, and either Jake Andrews or another center upgrade via free agency or the draft in the middle.

In just a handful of moves, Houston can have the chance to refine this offensive line to be just as strong, if not better than what was shown in 2025, even while factoring in the departure of Howard.

Of course, there's no guarantees that Teller and the Texans can come to terms on a deal within the chaos that NFL free agency can be. But if there's mutual interest between both sides, and a clear fit as a starter remains on their offensive line, it wouldn't be a shock to see a signing come to fruition in the coming days.