DeMeco Ryans Breaks Down Why Texans Drafted LB Aiden Fisher

The Houston Texans, in the last selection in their batch of 2026 draftees, would end up landing on an intriguing linebacker prospect out of Indiana, Aiden Fisher with the 243rd selection on the board.

It was an eye-catching selection for the Texans considering they had already secured a linebacker earlier on day three in Clemson's Wade Woodaz. Fisher would make for the second position Houston doubled up on through their eight selections along with offensive guard.

But the Texans clearly saw some valuable traits in Fisher that warranted them to take a dart throw on him with their very last pick on the board.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Aiden Fisher

For Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the biggest traits that stuck out about Fisher weren’t dependent on his physical upside.

Instead, it was how he commanded Indiana's national title-level defense as a field general and overall leader, which a former linebacker like Ryans knows all too well how valuable that can be.

“What I liked about Aiden Fisher, you put on the tape and you instantly see a guy who’s a great communicator,” said Ryans, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “You see him pointing, talking, directing traffic. That’s something you don’t see a lot in college football."

“You can see a guy who’s very sharp. He understands the entire defense of how the puzzle fits together. So, a really smart football player, made a ton of plays there in Indiana to lead them to a national championship. I’m excited to add another tough, smart, dependable football player to our team.”

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For someone like Fisher who's a bit undersized for the position at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, he has to make up for his stock on the field in other ways rather than simply relying on his athleticism like other top linebacker prospects.

During his latest season with the Hoosiers, Fisher finished the year putting together a total of 95 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and intercepted two passes to prove he's capable of posting some strong individual production.

As a defined leader for a championship squad, even landing as a third-team All-American with Indiana in the process, that skillset can certainly translate to the pros. And it could give him a real shot at finding his way to a 53-man roster spot, even if just as a key component on the special teams side.

Aiden Fisher's Stock Rises Amid EJ Speed's Injury

Another development that could push Fisher in the right direction to land that coveted spot on the 53-man roster is how the Texans' linebacker room has shifted since he was selected.

Most notably, veteran E.J. Speed will now be sidelined for several months as he undergoes surgery for a torn quadriceps. That opens the door for other untapped names in the position group to see a step forward in their opportunity.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fisher, while he's in a crowded Texans linebacker room as is, does find himself as a beneficiary to see increased reps his way throughout offseason training, just as others like Woodaz will likely see as well.

And if he can continue to make a strong impression on Ryans in his early time with the team like he has before even getting truly ingratiated within the building, perhaps that could snowball into better roster security further down the line.

Sure, it's early, considering the Texans haven't even arrived at OTAs just yet. But Fisher already looks the part of an interesting rookie sleeper that could develop into a real favorite for this coaching staff in Houston.

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