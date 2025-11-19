Texans Legend Andre Johnson Shares Thoughts on Season So Far
The Houston Texans, now just over the halfway point of their 2025 campaign, have bounced back from a brutal start to the year by now rising to a 5-5 record heading into Week 12, and in turn, keep their playoff hopes that were once dead still alive for the coming weeks.
And of course, through the ups and downs of the Texans' season so far, there's been former members of the team watching from afar to see this group and their process to end up at the .500 mark they're at now––one of those names being Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Johnson, one of the best players in franchise history, and someone that's been regularly attending games this season.
Andre Johnson Speaks on State of the Texans
During a local food drive for the community with the Houston Food Bank, Johnson gave some thoughts on how the Texans have fared through just over halfway through the season.
Overall, Johnson has a similar sentiment as the masses do: not the most ideal start, but the team is far from out of the hunt.
“Just not where everybody thought they would be,” said Johnson of the Texans, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “At the end of the day, we’re still in it, and that’s all that matters. We just have to keep winning.”
In all, a hopeful outlook from Johnson with a simple message: keep winning.
And as of late, even without their starting quarterback in the mix, continuing to put wins on the board is exactly what the Texans have done–– rattling off two-straight divisional wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, pushing them to a .500 record for the first time this season.
But a .500 mark isn't the goal for this Texans team. They want to get back into the playoffs for the third consecutive year, and to do that, both sides of the ball have to keep the momentum down the stretch from what they've shown in the past couple of weeks for a critical final seven games of the season that'll decide their fate.
Keeping the hot hand alive will come on a quick turnaround for a tough matchup on Thursday Night Football vs. the Buffalo Bills. If the Texans can make it three-straight wins on a primetime stage, it breathes some serious life back into their season that looked dead just a few weeks ago.
