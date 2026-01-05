DeMeco Ryans Sends Clear Message to Texans After Win vs. Colts

The Houston Texans, after some ups and downs throughout the day, and even a handful of starters pulled on both sides of the ball down the stretch of the second half, wound up rattling off their ninth win in a row to extend the NFL's longest win streak––taking down the Indianapolis Colts, 38-30, and cementing themselves as the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture to pair with it.

It was a win that, even if it wasn't pretty all the way through, is certainly one to celebrate to cap off the regular season action. The Texans tied their franchise's highest win total in a single season, tied the Texans' longest win streak in franchise history, and now enter this year's postseason with some major momentum for the Wild Card Round for whoever they're matched up against.

After the win, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made sure to give some due credit to his guys for not only a resilient win, but a resilient season in a postgame message to the locker room.

"Just want to say, hey, congratulations on a heck of a regular season, man. Everybody, outstanding job right there. Way to finish this season the right way," Ryans said after the win ."Guys, you had a couple of really impressive feats... We did a lot of incredible things this entire year. All right? That's a credit to everybody in this room. Coaches, everybody in this room, working together."

"That game is kind of representative of how season has been Like, it doesn't look great to start, But nobody blinked. Everybody just keeps battling, and that's what I love about this team. Like, no matter what we're up against, no matter how we have to go out and find a way to win games, you guys do that, man. When the game's on the line, we, find a way to close it out, and this's all that matters going forward."

"I don't care how it looks. It's about getting the dub each and every time we step on this grass again. All right? That's the mindset we have, and I love everybody for the way you guys go out and play."

The Texans had a similar rally-from-behind victory in the final moments of this one against the Colts, ultimately able to take the edge late in the fourth quarter behind a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal for his sixth on the day, and had the cherry on top thanks to a defensive touchdown with time expiring from Tommy Togiai, cementing Houston's 12th win of the regular season.

It wasn't always pretty. The Texans allowed their highest opposing points in a single game this season, allowed Riley Leonard to have a solid rookie debut with 270 passing yards and two touchdowns, but as Ryans made sure to emphasize, his team got it done when it mattered most, which will be a critical trait to hang onto now rolling into postseason football.

