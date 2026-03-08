What to Expect From the Texans When Legal Tampering Begins

The NFL's legal tampering window for NFL free agency officially opens on Monday, meaning the Houston Texans and the 31 other teams around the league will officially be able to poke around and speak to free agents hitting the market at the start of the new league year.

Deals can be negotiated and even verbally agreed to, and marks the next big step in a hectic NFL offseason process in preparation for next regular season.

The Texans are set to have upwards of $30 million to spend in free agency, if they so choose. They also have a few of their own key free agents hitting the market that could enter talks with other teams, and even unofficially agree to sign with them as soon as that 12 p.m. ET window arrives.

So what can be expected of the Texans once the clock strikes noon on Monday? There's always bound to be surprises across any NFL offseason, but here are a few things we can anticipate from Nick Caserio and Co. based on the rumblings of the past week or so.

Aggressive Push for Multiple Offensive Linemen

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Texans will be eyeing changes on their offensive line throughout the next few weeks of the NFL offseason. They've already traded veteran Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns as of last week, could lose Ed Ingram on the free agent market in the coming days, and are rumored to be looking for an upgrade in the middle at center as is.

Therefore, that overwhelming focus geared towards fixing up this offensive line should come with an aggressive push from the Texans to add multiple veterans in free agency who could have competed to start on next year's five-man unit.

Names who have been frequently mentioned alongside the Texans in recent days include Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays and Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller. It wouldn't be too unexpected to see Houston end up with both by the time the week is over.

Poking Around for Another Tight End?

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One spot on the Texans' offense that could use a veteran upgrade on the free agent market outside of the highly discussed offensive line is their tight end spot. Dalton Schultz did sign a brand-new one-year, $12 million extension the weekend before the market opened, but Houston's depth at the position was really inconsistent behind him all throughout 2025.

With the emergence of heavy tight end packages taking shape across the NFL, combined with the Texans' offensive coordinator Nick Caley's history with the LA Rams as their tight ends coach, connecting the dots would tell you that Houston's play-caller would like to have more talent at the tight end spot rolling into 2026.

There's an abundance of tight ends hitting the market that make sense, particularly those that block well to help out Houston's overall protection offensively. Don't be shocked to see the Texans come to terms on a short-term deal with one by the time the first week of free agency ends.

No Substantial Interest in Tyler Linderbaum

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

There's a clear number-one talent hitting this year's free agent pool on the offensive line in Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens; one of the best young centers in the NFL today, and bound to be one of the highest paid at his position wherever he ends up.

He'd be a massive addition to the Texans' offensive line, but don't hold your breath for Linderbaum to end up in Houston. Rather than making a push for one elite lineman in free agency, Houston will be more likely to find multiple good-value names who can potentially start up front for them by Week One.

Linderbaum could command around $20 to $25 million annually on his next contract, that he'll inevitably find by the end of next week. The Texans don't have that type of money to throw around compared to others who could be involved in a bidding war for his services, leaving Houston turning elsewhere for their aspired center upgrade.

Brace for Potential Ed Ingram Departure

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another offensive lineman who's set to get notable interest once the legal tampering period opens: the Texans' own guard Ed Ingram, who's said to be commanding a high number on the market for his position, so much so that he could be priced out of Houston's range for a return next season.

It appears more likely than not that Ingram won't be on the Texans' roster once Week One rolls around. Considering the offensive line-needy teams around the league with money to throw around, one big offer could sway Ingram to go sign a multi-year deal elsewhere, and thus be a one-and-done in Houston after a career-best year.

If he does leave the Texans, Nick Caserio will be tasked with replacing his two best offensive linemen from last season, between both Ingram and recently-traded veteran Tytus Howard.