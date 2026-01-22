Dolphins Could Hire Texans Assistant as Next Offensive Coordinator

It looks like the Miami Dolphins have some interest in one of the Houston Texans' offensive assistants as a potential candidate to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Dolphins have requested to interview Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job.

The request to bring in Johnson for an interview comes just a few days after the Dolphins have filled out their head coaching position with former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, which follows their move to add Jon Eric-Sullivan as their newest general manager as well.

Now, those staffing moves are bound to continue for the Dolphins, as they turn to filling out their new coaching staff under Hafley. And Johnson might be one of the few names sitting towards the top of their list to bring in to see if he's a quality fit for the job.

It's the first requested interview for Johnson of this NFL coaching cycle that's already started off with a ton of flashy moves and a bundle of vacant head coaching positions to come with it––10 to be exact.

As those positions begin to be filled, which recently includes the Dolphins' own head coaching hire of Hafley, the staffs under those HCs will have to have their respective fits as well. Enter Johnson, who might be a guy to keep an eye on for Miami.

Johnson comes off his third year on the Texans' staff as their quarterbacks coach, having worked under head coach DeMeco Ryans since his arrival back in 2023, making for his sixth season coaching in the NFL entirely.

Before joining the Texans, Johnson had been a part of the Minnesota Vikings as their assistant quarterbacks coach, along with spending three years with the Indianapolis Colts' staff from 2019 to 2021 as a quality control coach.

Johnson's been the voice in the ear of C.J. Stroud and his development since entering the league, helping the Texans' quarterback put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history during his 2023 campaign, and has since helped the lead signal-caller for this Houston offense rally to three consecutive 10-win seasons and a playoff win to pair with it.

Of course, a request to interview isn't a clear indication that the Dolphins would hire Johnson if given the chance, but at the very least, it shows that Hafley and the new Miami brass could at least envision their offense under the direction of the Texans' quarterback guru; a critical job to have on a staff led by a defensive-minded head coach.

It remains to be seen what comes of the Dolphins' staffing decisions, and whether Johnson could get more looks as an offensive coordinator elsewhere as head coaching gigs are filled around the NFL. However, his name could be worth keeping an eye on as a potential offseason mover if teams like the Dolphins are fans of what they see in interviews.

