Texans' Offensive Line Rumored to See Notable Shakeup

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– The Houston Texans are looking motivated to make at least one new addition onto their offensive line heading into the 2026 season for a chance to shake-up their starting five-man unit in 2026.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, discussions at the NFL Combine are hinting that the "prevailing sentiment" for the Texans' offensive line is that the team wants to have another option at starting center.

"The prevailing sentiment within the Texans organization is they want to have another option at center. That’s not to say that Jake Andrews couldn’t be the Week 1 starter," Alexander wrote. "It’s entirely possible, as he did a reasonable job in 2025 and is a favorite of offensive line coach Cole Popovich. But the Texans are also expected to pursue a center at some point this offseason, two league sources told the Chronicle."

That leaves the door open for Houston's center spot to remain the same heading into 2026, as starter Jake Andrews will be signed on for the 2026 season, and could once again start in the middle of their offensive line for a second year.

However, as the Texans attempt to tweak their offensive line to best support C.J. Stroud and the rest of their offensive production before next season, it looks like the center spot might be the one area to circle upfront of having the best chance of seeing an upgrade in the coming weeks to months of the offseason.

Texans Could Upgrade Center Position?

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during a play in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As to how the Texans could find their aspired tweaks at the center spot, free agency and the draft both present potential directions for Houston to turn.

Free agent-wise, Alexander linked Tyler Linderbaum as the top available option that the Texans could consider, but could also be a tough bidding war to win-out in when considering his steep price and the competition that might be around signing him.

Carolina Panthers free agent center Cade Mays was also linked as a target to keep an eye on, who would be a cheaper option that's capable of being a starter, but a bit less of a splash like Linderbaum would make in the event he were signed.

The draft might also be a route to look into, in the event Houston wanted to hand a lower salary to their hopeful upgrade on the interior. Auburn's Connor Lew, Kansas State's Sam Hecht, and Florida's Jake Slaughter are some of the top center prospects to look towards in this year's draft, and could be worth an investment for the Texans with one of their three day two picks.

Regardless, it's clear that tweaking this offensive line will remain on the agenda for the Texans front office as it was this time last offseason. Time will tell how it'll be done, but it shows Houston's at least trying to avoid falling into being complacent as they get their roster ready to go for 2026.