Texans Predicted to Make Big Offensive Line Splash in Free Agency

The Houston Texans enter the 2026 NFL offseason with an improved offensive line situation than they were in this time one year ago, but still figure to be targeting some improvements on their front lines throughout the coming weeks and months to better serve this offense heading into next year.

How might the Texans' front office decide to make those upgrades on the offensive line? Perhaps it'll be done through some aggressive free agency spending.

It's a route for the Texans to go that Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated projected in his latest batch of bold predictions for every NFL team this offseason.

His claim? The Texans will sign two offensive linemen in free agency, giving the team some flexibility heading into the first round.

"Armed with additional second- and fourth-round picks which also provide trade flexibility (though the list of tackles in the 2027 free agency class is not that attractive), the Texans have flexibility to shore up a struggling offensive line before the first round, where all options are on the table, including many for DeMeco Ryans’s evolving defense."

Could Texans Make Aggressive Push for OL in Free Agency?

Last offseason, the Texans took the polar opposite approach to investing major assets into their offensive line. And in some cases, like Laremy Tunsil's, even shed notable assets in the trenches.

Instead, the front office made value, cost-conscious adds to round out an almost entirely new starting five-man unit. Some of those options, like Ed Ingram, hit in a big way and were consistent contributors. Others, like Jake Andrews, could be best served to be replaced heading into next season.

Now, with a full season's sample size of going with a frugal approach upfront, the Texans could dig into their pockets a bit deeper this offseason. And in Orr's mind, it could result in a pair of new veteran starters on the offensive line for 2026.

In reality, the Texans would have to create a bit of cap flexibility on the books in order to have the flexibility for a notable free agent push on the offensive line. Houston is currently just under $5 million over the salary cap limit heading into the offseason without any cap moves, but they can create up to $50 million as a result of multiple cuts and restructures.

If that flexibility can be had, then the Texans can start to think about the idea of investing heavily in the offensive line, which might be able to better balance this group moving forward with not just an elite defensive unit, but a complementary scoring attack as well.

As to who the Texans could pursue? There are a few options on the table, but taking a long look at upgrades for center, as well as left guard/right tackle, appear to be in play, with the latter dependent on where veteran Tytus Howard will line up in 2026 after excelling in both spots this past year.

Tyler Linderbaum would be the big fish at center, but it might be difficult to expect the Baltimore Ravens to let him walk in free agency and spend that type of money on his services. Connor McGovern could also be worth a look, who's started over 85 games through six years in the league.

At right tackle, Indianapolis Colts free agent Braden Smith would be a clear upgrade on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery. At left guard, Joel Bitonio of the Cleveland Browns could be worth a look, as is Zion Johnson of the LA Chargers. Depending on Ed Ingram's pending free agency, the other guard spot might need to be addressed by the Houston brass as well.

At this point in the offseason, there's still a lot of flexibility in the hands of the Texans to make this roster, and particularly their offensive line, better before the 2026 campaign gets underway. But perhaps if they are aggressive on the open market, it could be the key to their aspired offensive success.