Texans Re-Sign Former Panthers OL

The Houston Texans have started the process of re-signing names on their roster heading into the 2026 season to avoid them from hitting the open market later this offseason.

According to @TexansCap on X, the Texans have signed offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston to a one year contract for the 2026 season.

"Houston Texans re-signed OL Jarrett Kingston to a one year contract. Kingston was due to become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA). The contract includes a $15k signing bonus."

The Texans would've had an opportunity to sign Kingston to a new deal later this offseason once officially deemed a free agent, for which he would've been an ERFA. But instead, Houston and their front office got ahead of the timeline to bring back one of their names in the trenches, thus providing some similarity upfront from what was seen this past season.

According to details via OverTheCap, the contract has a cap number worth $1.1 million, paired with a $15,000 signing bonus and a $10,000 workout bonus.

For now, it cements him as a piece on the Texans' line heading into the offseason and training camps to follow, and offers a team-friendly contract for depth on the offensive interior. Houston still has the ability to waive Kingston before the start of the year without much penalty; considering all but $15,000 of the deal would be counted as dead money.

Kingston was brought in during the middle of last season as a pickup from the Carolina Panthers practice squad, and would wind up as a depth piece on the Texans' roster for most of the year.

Kingston was a sixth-round pick at 215th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers. However, he wouldn't make it past roster cuts at the beginning of the year, to then end up on the Panthers' practice squad, staying for one season, playing a total of seven games for Carolina in 2024.

But now Kingston's seemingly found a home in Houston. Despite not playing much throughout the season, the Texans have seen enough to give him another shot heading into next season.

Will Kingston end up as a starter on the Texans' five-man front for next year? Probably not. Houston is bound to look for better, more experienced options to run at left guard to bring further stability to the interior of their rebuilding offensive line.

That could make for a new addition to fill in as a starter via the draft or free agency, or if not, could end up with Tytus Howard starting at left guard as he did finishing out last year.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) reacts after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Whether Kingston's status officially ends up as a part of the 53-man roster, or a practice squad candidate as roster cuts approach before the season, remains to be seen. Either way, he figures to be part of the Texans' roster for 2026, offering youth and depth at left guard.