Texans Show Interest in Experienced Offensive Line Prospect

The Houston Texans appear to have taken a bit of notable interest in one of this year's top guard prospects, as they'll be slated among the select teams scheduled to bring him in for a top 30 visit.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans will be hosting Oregon offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon on a 30 visit, and is someone the team has a "high opinion of."

"I've heard they're going to meet with him ahead of the draft, and that's Emmanuel Pregnon," Wilson said. "They've already talked to Pregnon in the draft process, but what about talking with him again? So, that's definitely something that could be on the table for the Texans."

"Pregon, very athletic offensive guard, and someone that they have a very high opinion of... He's been a right guard, and of course, that's where [the Texans] have Ed Ingram. If he's going to play for the Texans, he's going to have to play left guard."

Texans in Play for Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon?

While the Texans have done a good share of work to their offensive line through the first portion of this year's offseason via multiple free agent additions, those efforts certainly won't count them out from pursuing another young piece to throw into the mix with a player like Pregnon.

Pregnon stands at 6'4", 314 pounds with strong athleticism for his size, along with noteworthy experience in the college ranks as a four-year starter between Wyoming, USC and Oregon, which might slot him in as a Week One starter in the right situation.

At the combine last month, Pregnon ran a 5.21 40-yard dash, had a vertical jump of 35", and a broad jump measurement of 9'3".

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Houston, the fit as an instant starter might not be as clear-cut, simply due to the moves made at the start of free agency to fortify the interior of their offensive front with both Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram at both guard spots.

But as a long-term plug-in on the left side of the line, potentially as a future replacement or even security behind Teller, there's a fit to be had for Pregnon that makes him more than worthy of a dart throw at the top of Houston's board.

Currently, Pregnon is projected to land around the mid-to-late first/early second round in the draft, and could be especially coveted by competitive teams in the second half of the first round in need of plug-and-play offensive line talent on the interior.

Houston fits that mold quite well at the 28th-overall pick, and with an early second-round selection sitting at 38th overall as a result of last offseason's Laremy Tunsil trade with the Washington Commanders, the Texans might have two opportunities to take a chance on the Oregon guard to continue their aggressive offensive line improvements of this offseason.

With that being said, don't take your eye off of Pregnon as a potential Texans target the closer we get to the 2026 NFL Draft, slated to kick off on April 23rd in Pittsburgh, PA.