Wyatt Teller Gives Texans New Physical Edge Up Front

New Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller certainly has a name befitting of the team he's just signed for, and the 31-year-old former Cleveland Browns brawler appears to be fitting right in already with the stereotypical image.

Rumors have also been circulating that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had reached out to Teller personally to sell the 6-foot-4-inch, 315-lbs interior blocker on becoming one of his trusted hands.

While that kind of hands on player-to-player courtship ritual is not unusual, who's to say that it didn't shove the Texans over the line just in front of other suitors when Teller made his final decision?

Teller has rather frequently been linked to helping rebuild the Texans lackluster offensive line upfront of Stroud. Ultimately, the Houston general manager had to wait until free agency before finally sealing a two-year $16 million deal that gained momentum over this past week.

Wyatt Teller’s agent NFLAgentAndy (IG) on him signing with the Texans:



“I’ve been workin on this for a whole week now.” pic.twitter.com/XnGU02rCJe — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) March 17, 2026

Texans' O-Line Gets Huge Boost With Wyatt Teller

It's been a clearly defined mission of Caserio to sort out the issues the Texans had right across an offensive line that failed to contain the better pass rushers they came up against.

The Texans re-upped with their key free agents, Ed Ingram and Trent Brown, and also brought in some further talent from outside the building in the form of former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith and former Arizona Cardinals guard/center Evan Brown.

So now that Teller has arrived as someone who could be a third new starter the Texans have brought in via free agency, the front office checkbook has probably taken its last major bashing before the NFL Draft now takes precedence.

Moving forward, the Texans might only be slightly unsure about whether or not Jake Andrews can develop into a bona fide NFL-caliber center, but huge progress has undoubtedly been made when it comes to flanking him on either side.

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) reacts after he was flagged for a holding penalty in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Teller undoubtedly adds nasty blocking which will allow new free agent running back David Montgomery to deliver on the intimidating running style he's recently declared is coming to H-Town.

"Speed is cool. Being strong is cool, " Montgomery said during a new hype video via the Texans. "But if you meet somebody who look you dead in the eye, and he gunna tell you that you can't stop him, and you can't stop him, what you gunna do? That's going to mess your mind up. I want to be that guy. "

Last season frequently exposed fundamental issues for the Texans when it came to converting in the red zone when it really mattered.

As the season played out, it rapidly became a major frailty which only magnified how much pressure Stroud was putting on himself to make explosive scoring plays, and thus led to the Texans turning out as one of the worst red zone offenses in the NFL.

The plethora of new expensive additions upfront have been specifically designed by Caserio to help spread the load on offense; and Stroud figures to benefit massively as a consequence.