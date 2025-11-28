The Houston Texans defense might have their hands full with the task of stopping the Indianapolis Colts and their potent offensive attack which has posted some elite performances and numbers to elevate them as one of the best units on that side of the ball throughout the league this year.

But the Texans are well-equipped to be a defense worthy of containing a scoring unit like the Colts, even when boasting an Offensive Player of the Year talent like Jonathan Taylor, who's leading the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per attempt through 12 weeks; really emerging as the generator behind this high-end offense.

So when it comes to the Texans' defensive mindset for the weekend in Indianapolis, it comes as no surprise that containing Taylor and the Colts’ run game will remain a top priority from start to finish. And in the mind of last week's standout safety, Calen Bullock, if that ground game can be limited, that might be enough to stuff their offensive plan entirely.

“We gotta stop the run," Bullock said during an interview on Good Morning Football. "That’s their whole offense. The whole offense go through Jonathan Taylor."

"He’s the best back this year for the Colts, and that's just our game plan... Once you stop him, we feel like the offense don’t have nothing else.”

To say the Colts have nothing outside of Taylor might be a bit of an overstatement from Bullock; Daniel Jones has been playing at a high level throughout most of his first year in Indianapolis, leading this group as a top-ten passing offense through 12 weeks, and their arsenal of weapons in the passing game at both receiver and tight end is one of the better the league has to offer.

But the main idea still remains true: if Taylor isn't able to get the gears turning for a big day, the Colts become a whole lot less productive scoring the ball. Therefore, that's the main focus at hand for Bullock, and the rest of the Texans' elite defense.

Bullock may also be looking to build off his outstanding, ball-hawking performance against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, as he found his way to a career-high three takeaways throughout the night and sealed a victory in the final moments of the fourth quarter with an interception on the reigning MVP, Josh Allen.

It might be tough to beat that type of performance for Bullock, but if he and the Texans defense can key in on the Colts’ run game and Taylor to muster together what would be a fourth win in a row to lift Houston to 7-5, that's more than enough to walk away feeling successful in the test that is this looming divisional road battle.

