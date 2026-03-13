The Most Underrated Move the Texans Made in Free Agency So Far

The Houston Texans have made a bundle of moves through the first week of free agency, not only by bringing in talent from outside the building, but also by keeping some key internal names onboard with new deals or extensions as well.

However, in the midst of the Texans' flurry of offseason roster tweaks, there's one signing brought onto next year's roster that's wound up going a bit under the radar compared to most, and might end up as a massive addition for Houston's offense: former New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau.

The #Texans are signing former #Saints TE Foster Moreau, source said, adding depth to the TE room. He leaves New Orleans after three seasons. pic.twitter.com/2f7dA6nB2C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Is Foster Moreau the Texans' Most Underrated Signing?

In his most recent 2025 campaign, Moreau didn't have quite the numbers that jump off the page. He only had seven receptions on 10 targets for 59 yards through 11 games. It was the lowest season totals across the board that the seven-year veteran had seen throughout his career.

Moreau's best production came back when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 with a career-high 33 receptions and 420 yards in 15 games. In 2024 with the Saints, he had a relatively similar season stat line with 32 catches for 413 yards, but saw those numbers drop drastically in his most recent year.

So it's fair to be skeptical about what exactly Moreau brings to the table after such a down year, but he factors into the Texans offense by plugging two major needs: tight end depth and blocking prowess.

Moreau, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound veteran, comes in on a two-year deal that'll allow the Texans to round out their tight end room with veteran depth behind Dalton Schultz, something that was lacking from their offense throughout 2025.

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) gets a catch against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As to who remains on the Texans' roster at tight end from last season, beyond Schultz, Cade Stover had been both inconsistent and dealt with injury, and Brevin Jordan missed all of last year with a season-ending leg injury in training camp.

It was necessary for the Texans to add another name (or multiple) to the tight end room. Moreau does that, entering his age-29 season, and factoring in as a net-positive blocker that can help Houston's protection turn around in the right direction outside of just improving their offensive line, all at just $7.3 million across the next two season s.

By having a strong blocker behind a vertical threat like Schultz, it allows the Texans to run more two-tight end sets––something that wasn't as feasible last year with a revolving door at the position––and boast a more dynamic offense for second-year coordinator Nick Caley, who just so happens to have extensive history as a tight ends coach for both the LA Rams and New England Patriots.

If the Texans don't make another addition at tight end through the draft or free agency, expect to see Moreau as their instant TE2 in the offense, likely utilized more in the passing game than he was last year, but still blocking-focused to bring further protection for this rushing offense or C.J. Stroud.