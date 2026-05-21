Jonnu Smith Could Be the Spark Texans' TE Room Needs

Among the Houston Texans' various moves made throughout a busy 2026 offseason, one of their top priorities leaned on adding another layer of depth to their tight end room that was severely lacking this past season.

They drafted Michigan's Marlin Klein on day two of the draft, signed former New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau, and even extended their starter, Dalton Schultz, for another year on his contract at $12.1 million. So this room already looks a lot better than it did this time last year.

But despite that extensive work done within the room, there's still been some lingering buzz appearing late in the offseason for the Texans to add one more name to their group of tight ends for next season.

In the eyes of FOX Sports' Ben Arthur, veteran free agent tight end Jonnu Smith could be a perfect match in Houston; perhaps the best name at the position up for grabs on the open market.

Who do you think should sign the top free agents currently left on the market? Here are @benyarthur's picks. 👀



Read the full article here: https://t.co/X9zUotqTsA pic.twitter.com/zgy9xn4YxJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 20, 2026

The idea, while maybe a little unpopular considering the Texans' work done to the tight end room already this offseason, isn't totally outrageous. It might just be the final touch needed to fully round out this new and improved group for the season ahead.

Why Jonnu Smith Could Make Sense in Houston

The Texans do have a good chunk of depth to compete in their tight end room headed into training camp later this summer. In all, they've got five players at the position already on the roster, with two of those names (Schultz, Klein) being locks to make the roster.

That means if the Texans were to add an upgrade to their tight end room that makes sense, they'd have to have a real shot at competing for a 53-man roster spot as a TE3 on the depth chart by the start of next year. It's a fit that will work in the case of Smith.

Smith comes off a down season in Pittsburgh despite being active in all 17 games, logging his lowest yards total since his rookie year with the Tennessee Titans, and had his lowest yards per reception by far (5.5 yards).

However, you can't look too deeply into those numbers that were put together in an offense like the Steelers' that was extremely reliant on the short game and quick throws with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Pittsburgh's offense was bottom 10 in the league last year for passing yards per attempt.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Texans, however, could utilize his skillset much better than how the Steelers decided to do.

Houston could provide better opportunities for Smith to use his ability as a vertical threat in an offense more eager to move the ball down the field and get the rock in his hands as a backup to Schultz.

He could also contribute as a willing blocker, as he's proven to do throughout his career, including last year in Pittsburgh. There's a reason why he was on the field for 50% of the Steelers' offensive snaps despite being a near non-threat as a pass-catcher.

That blend of skills can fit right into this Texans tight end group, even when factoring in their past upgrades from this offseason.

It allows a raw rookie like Klein to ease into his role at the next level after being heavily limited in Michigan's system, and gives Houston a route to find an immediate impact player for their tight end room; both as a pass-catcher and as a blocker.

On a short-term training camp deal to compete as a late entry to this roster, the Texans should at least consider the idea of getting this offense another step better from the improvements already made this offseason.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!