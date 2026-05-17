Texans WR Weighs In on Joe Mixon's Bizarre Injury Situation

Throughout last season, the Houston Texans were forced to be without their star running back, Joe Mixon, due to a mysterious foot injury that had lingered from OTAs and training camp, all the way until the end of the year.

There's still not much intel on what had actually gone wrong with Mixon outside of the injury simply being an issue with his foot. Texans general manager Nick Caseiro had previously described it as a "freak" situation this offseason, but didn't offer much new information beyond that.

And it seems like for players around the building in Houston, they also might not have too certain of an idea of what happened to Mixon either.

Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson recently spoke about the situation around Mixon from last season on the Caps Off Podcast, where it seemed even he wasn't fully aware of what happened to the veteran runner.

“I don’t [know] either,” Hutchinson said about Joe Mixon's injury. “Whatever Nick Caserio or anyone from our building said, that’s as far as all I know about the … whole situation that had happened. Of course, I hope he gets better. I hope he’s on the right trend to get better."

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Though the exact diagnosis for Mixon is still foggy both in and outside the building after nearly a year since the issue first occurred, Hutchinson knows how potent the runner can be when he's healthy.

“If he had to take that much time off, it must have been something serious. So, I just hope that the recovery is back on track for him. Because Joe is one hell of a player.”

“When I say sets the tone, he’s the type of running back that sets the tone from the first 15 [plays] to the last 15,” Hutchinson said. “That’s someone that you want in your corner. Joe is that type of guy.”

Texans' Joe Mixon Situation Remains a Mystery

It wouldn't take long into this offseason for the Texans and Mixon to part ways after his extended absence, as Houston would release their veteran tail back to save $8 million against the cap, then pivot to another option in their backfield by acquiring David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

That move should be able to propel this rushing offense in the right direction from a lackluster 2025, combining with opening up enough money for Houston to make a few more roster tweaks around the edges from this offseason.

But while Houston's ground game is trending in the right direction for 2026, there's certainly still some major uncertainty revolving around what the extent of Mixon's injury is, whether he'll be back to full health in time for this next season, or if he'll even be able to suit up for another NFL game again.

Mixon did post to his Instagram story earlier this offseason hinting that a return could be ahead this coming year, but to this point, no other major developments have surfaced hinting that he's ready to play or to be signed to another roster in the months ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Joe Mixon speaks on 2026 via his Instagram pic.twitter.com/mDmA0XR1UN — Wincy (@WincinnatiPod) January 26, 2026

From Mixon's short time in Houston being an 1,000-yard rusher and an effective workhorse back to now being stuck on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, it's tough to find many comparable situations to this one that are as drastic and mysterious.

For now, we'll have to wait patiently before getting any further intel on what led to the situation getting as grim as it is now. But there's no doubt it continues to be one of the most fascinating storylines the Texans have been faced with in recent history.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!