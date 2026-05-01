Ranking Texans' Seven Best Offseason Roster Additions

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, the bulk of the Houston Texans’ work through this offseason has wrapped up with it.

Outside of perhaps a few lingering moves around the edges for a few depth spots, this group is largely rounded out for what they'll look like headed into next season.

With that in mind, let's break down the Texans' seven best roster additions made from this offseason—whether it be in the form of a draft pick, free agent signing, or a trade:

7. Kamari Ramsey, DB

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey feels primed to come out of this draft class as the Texans' best day three pick, at least right out of the gates. That's because he's physical, versatile, and can make an impact in a variety of ways for a Houston secondary that was already one of the best in the NFL before the draft.

His time on the field could be limited right off the bat with the talent ahead of Ramsey in Houston's secondary. Though in a Texans defense that is heavily reliant on nickel packages, having more versatile, fluid athletes to add into the depth chart never hurts.

6. Wyatt Teller, OL

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Wyatt might not be the All-Pro he was a few years back with the Cleveland Browns, and he'll have to transition to left guard after primarily playing on the right side throughout his tenured NFL career. But he's still a starting-quality guard the Texans can certainly find a place for upfront.

His experience and proven history as a high-end starter clearly caught the attention of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and his eventual recruitment to Houston. If able to stay healthy, he'll be a quality plug-and-play veteran.

5. Keylan Rutledge, OL

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Some may consider Keylan Rutledge a reach for where he was selected at 26. But the further removed the Texans are from the draft, it's clear that he was not only viewed higher than expected by front offices, but Houston had been locked onto the Georgia Tech guard as a premier fit for some time.

He fits the exact mindset the Texans love on their offensive line with above-average athleticism to translate over to either left guard or center, and pairs that with a strong run-blocking skillset to align with Houston's focus to run the ball more in 2026.

4. Braden Smith, OL

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) stretches Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with Teller, Braden Smith was yet another investment from the Texans' brass in getting their offensive line more experienced and stable for the next two seasons. And at $10 million a season for a starting tackle, that's great value if he can remain available.

The availability is the key regarding Smith, considering he hasn't been able to appear in 16 games in a single season since 2022. Even still, it was hard to find a better fit at tackle for the Texans in free agency, and they did what they needed to in order to acquire him. All in all, it's a risk well worth taking.

3. David Montgomery, RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans gave up a lot to get ahold of their new veteran tailback in David Montgomery; a fourth-round pick and Juice Scruggs isn't nothing. But there's a good chance the investment proves to be worthwhile with some immediate returns as soon as next season.

Montgomery brings the right type of size, power, and tenacity the Texans needed to complement Woody Marks as a solid two-man tandem. Signs seem to be pointing towards Houston handing their veteran a big role, and if he capitalizes on it, this move tends to look even better.

2 .Reed Blankenship, DB

Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship reacts during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Texans decided to put a premier focus on their safety unit early in free agency by hashing out a three-year deal for former Philadelphia Eagles veteran and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship. And for a Houston secondary that already looked like it couldn't get better, this move definitely does it.

Between Blakenship and Calen Bullock in the back-end with the trio of Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre starting at corner, there's not a single hole to be had in this secondary. Expect league-best numbers from this passing defense in 2026 because of it.

1. Kayden McDonald, DL

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. Ohio State won 42-3. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest steal of the Texans' draft and perhaps of the offseason entirely: Kayden McDonald projects to be not just a day one starter in Houston's defensive interior, but someone who can fill out their run defense and four-man rush for the foreseeable future.

All for the cost of a seconder (and trading up two spots to get him), the Texans might've been able to land the best defensive tackle and run defender in the draft. And that comes even more valuable when factoring in Houston's outstanding need on the interior following free agency.

So long as McDonald can translate well into Houston's scheme, this is an A+ pick, and another difference-maker for the Texans' already outstanding defense.

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