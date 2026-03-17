Texans' Braden Smith Explains Why Houston Was Right Fit

The Houston Texans made a quality upgrade to their offensive line to start off this year's free agency period by landing former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith on a two-year, $20 million deal to be their starter on the right side of their line; bringing in a plug-and-play veteran to help shore up C.J. Stroud's pass protection.

It's one of multiple free agent acquisitions the Texans have made thus far to stay aggressive in refining this roster early on in the new league year. Smith in particular helps bring some much-needed stability to Houston's offensive front by adding someone with over 100 career starts for their most highly discussed offseason need.

As to why Smith decided to pick Houston above all of his potential destinations, it not only came down to being able to compete, as well as his wife preferring to head somewhere a little bit warmer.

"There’s a lot that goes into it," Smith told KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. “Ultimately it’s just kind of wanting to go to a team and be able to compete, want to be able to help them. I’m laughing because I’m like thinking of my wife, ‘Braden, can we please go somewhere that’s warm?’

Braden Smith Says Houston's "Been on the Mind"

Smith says he felt like it was the right fit to join the Texans—a decision that certainly wasn't easy considering he'd be leaving Indianapolis after eight seasons, but said that Houston was actually a place that had been "on the mind" for some time.

“It just felt like the right fit, like there was definitely a feeling behind it," Smith continued. "From a faith standpoint, I feel like God places us where he needs us and feel like Houston’s been on the mind for a while now. Ultimately, it happened the way that it needed to happen and I feel good about it.”

“Couple of weeks ago was when you really started thinking about, ‘All right, this is becoming more real,’ just thinking about all the different options and what could happen,” Smith said. “Really, just one night I said: ‘God, just put us where you need us.’

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) moves on the field Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m not good at making these decisions, especially when you let the ego version of myself kind of take over. All these different things, let’s get down to what’s really important and just make this decision for me because ultimately what’s best for me and how the situation’s going to unfold.”

Smith now gives the Texans a major facelift on their offensive line, pairing alongside Aireontae Ersery on the bookends of their offensive line, and major security for an offense that faced a good bit of ups and downs across their 2025 season.

Smith is a veteran presence and has been a valuable asset on the outside of the Colts' offensive line when healthy since being a full-time starter dating back to 2018, and should be able to add stability for C.J. Stroud and the rest of this scoring unit for a pivotal 2026 campaign.