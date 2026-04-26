Drafting Kayden McDonald Completely Reshapes the Texans' D-Line

The Houston Texans made a quality investment in their defensive line at the top of the second day of the NFL Draft by selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, one of this class' top names at the position.

While he might have fallen out of the first 32 picks, make no mistake that McDonald can be a difference-maker for the Texans’ defensive line both now and for the future.

Not just because of the lingering roster need he addresses as a defensive tackle. It's also due to the top-tier skillset he offers as what could be another ceiling-raiser for an already potent defensive unit.

And most importantly, that skillset leans on his prowess in defending the run.

Kayden McDonald Makes Texans' Run Defense Even Better

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking back at the Texans' stats in defending the run last year, they stood out as one of the better collective forces around the entire league.

According to NFL Pro, the Texans were one of five teams to allow less than 100 yards per game on the ground, were top 10 in EPA per rush allowed, and were really solid on containing explosive runs, ranking top five in the NFL for 10+ yard runs allowed.

With an elite duo in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson upfront, combined with a linebacker and secondary unit that can tackle and get to the ball extremely well, the tools were already in place on the roster to spit out a similar result in defending the run for next season before the draft even shook out.

Kayden McDonald makes the already elite Texans defense even better 👀 pic.twitter.com/ES6q6ubJo8 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) April 25, 2026

Now, if you ask Texans general manager Nick Caserio, the Texans got their hands on the best run defender in the draft with McDonald. If that holds true, their outlook in that area for 2026 and onward just took another step forward.

There's Work to Do, But Potential is Sky-High

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

McDonald will be someone to plug right into the middle of Houston's dominant bookends of Hunter and Anderson to bring an immediate jolt of power, explosiveness, and attention with proven All-American production against high-level competition in one season with the Buckeyes.

Transitioning from an odd-front to the Texans' 4-2-5 defense under DeMeco Ryans might take some time in camp and early in the season to adjust for McDonald. But his explosiveness and tackling ability is something that's sure to translate no matter where he's at on the line.

Kayden McDonald | Ranks Among DTs Last Season:



🌰 60 Tackles (4th)

🌰 91.2 Run Defense Grade (1st)

🌰 16 Tackles For Loss/No Gain (1st)

🌰 30 Run Stops (1st)@OhioStateFB https://t.co/gvLQV0wKht pic.twitter.com/JL39mdxSpi — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 13, 2026

His pass-rush development will also need some work at the next level, but when factoring in he's paired next to the best duo off the edge, Houston's front is balanced out just fine. If McDonald takes some extra time to refine his skillset in that area, there's no better personnel to be surrounded by.

Bottom Line

Especially as the Texans had just parted ways with multiple veteran defensive tackles (Tim Settle, Mario Edwards) in free agency, adding another face at the position made sense for the Texans to target in the draft regardless.

So to be able to land someone like McDonald could end up as the best at his position by trading up just two spots in the second round to get him. It really starts to set the stage for this to be a true home run selection from the Texans when all is said and done.

And in terms of the outlook for the Texans' defense in 2026, McDonald’s addition might be the final touch to truly elevate this unit as a clear-cut candidate to be considered the best all-around group in the league.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!