4 Prospects Texans Could Target in Rumored Draft Trade Up

The Houston Texans find themselves as the latest team mentioned in some buzzing trade rumors right around the corner from the 2026 NFL Draft.

On the eve of the draft, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the Texans were a potential trade up candidate in the middle of the first round, despite having been mentioned in talks to move down from pick 28 in the weeks leading up to the action.

The #Texans could try to trade up in the first round of the #NFLDraft, via @TomPelissero:



"One team that was particularly aggressive about trying to move down, the Houston Texans, have started to make calls about moving up, potentially into the middle of round 1."👀 https://t.co/gnDcOfYbVc — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 22, 2026

A trade up would undoubtedly be a massive shake-up for the top of the Texans' draft board.

If they did, Houston would have a perfect opportunity to add one of the best talents in the class, and potentially address a lingering position of need they may have left entering next season.

Though with such a notable investment, it also begs the question of who the Texans might be interested in moving up for.

It's hard to tell how exactly the picks ahead of Houston may shake out until the action kicks off, but a few names immediately stick out who could fit for that push if the board falls in their favor.

Here's a batch of four prospects the Texans could look towards as being more than worthy of that move up from 28:

1. Kenyon Sadiq | TE, Oregon

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

A dynamic playmaker despite his lesser size for the position, Sadiq is the best tight end in the class with outstanding athleticism that popped at the combine in Indianapolis.

He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash to pair with a 43-inch vertical jump to advertise himself as an electric vertical threat at the NFL level. Houston would love to have that type of weapon in their tight end room.

Kenyon Sadiq is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 78 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agility testing, bench tomorrow, splits projected.https://t.co/OuHXj5P05O pic.twitter.com/BGMzWQYUPz — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

Dalton Schultz, the Texans' second-leading receiver in 2025, is a great veteran to lead the way at the position.

At the same time, with the emergence of heavy personnel and multiple tight end sets, combined with Nick Caley's history as a TEs coach back with Sean McVay on the LA Rams, the allure is certainly brewing in the background to get another playmaker to pair with Schultz.

Sadiq certainly fits that bill, and could be just the weapon needed to help elevate C.J. Stroud in a critical season under center, and thus take this offense to the next level.

2. Monroe Freeling | OT, Georgia

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This could be a game-changing pickup for the Texans and their offensive line, and one that checks a bunck of boxes as an ideal target for them.

Standing at a massive 6-foot-7, 315 poinds, Freeling only started one season with the Bulldogs–– finding his way to an All-SEC First-Team selection in the process–– and holds a bulk of upside in terms of his athletic ability and quickness.

Teams can slot him in as a fast-developing tackle at the next level, and someone who can contend for starting reps right away. As a result, he's gotten a ton of interest to be one of the top offensive lineman off the board on Thursday.

Georgia OT Monroe Freeling says he’s met with 19 teams at the combine. Mentioned the #Bengals and #Eagles being among them pic.twitter.com/j2no4joabk — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 28, 2026

The Texans do have Braden Smith signed on as a steady right tackle option for the next two seasons, but he's had some availability concerns of note. Houston could add Freeling as competition, or perhaps even try to move Smith around the line if need be.

Freeling is young, has a boatload of potential, and can be a towering pairing on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery for years to come.

3. Olaivavega Ioane | OG, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another potentially premier investment in the offensive line, Olaivavega Ioane is the unquestioned best guard in the class.

Ioane a force in the run game, and has strong experience of being a 2.5-year starter on the interior of Penn State's offensive line with two All-Big Ten team selections.

He's 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, holding a combination of ideal mass and footwork for the position, and has the technical soundness to back it up, logging just one penalty throughout his latest 2025 season with the Nittany Lions.

Ioane, projected to land within the top half of the first round, could instantly compete for a starting spot as the Texans left guard or center as soon as Week One.

Olaivavega Ioane is a true plug-and-play starter with perennial Pro Bowl potential pic.twitter.com/eHlFEi11tX — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 16, 2026

Considering how much Houston has been linked to offensive line upgrades in both free agency and the draft, acquiring the best interior prospect in the 2026 class could be the perfect way to cap off their aggressive offseason of refining the trenches.

4. Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayden McDonald is the only prospect on this list the Texans have been linked to, both with a top 30 visit and interest outside of that meeting.

When starting the draft cycle, there might've initially been hope Houston could luck for him at 28, but his stock has only kept climbing before draft night.

So, if the Texans wanted to ensure they could get their hands on McDonald— who could be the best defensive tackle prospect in the class— what better way to do that than to trade up to get him?

McDonald would be an immediate impact player and high-level competitor for Houston as a massive force in defending the run at 6-foot-2, 326 pounds. He possesses explosive strength and tackling ability, making him an underrated, yet highly impactful force on any defensive front that lands him.

Kayden McDonald is a truly dominant run defender pic.twitter.com/SXv5eggZHD — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 17, 2026

Imagining his fit next to Sheldon Rankins and the Texans' firepower off the edges probably gets the Texans' brass excited just thinking about it, especially if their pre-draft meetings with McDonald have gone remarkably positive.

If there's anyone on the board to target as a possible option for Houston's trade-up efforts, this is the name to keep a close eye on.

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