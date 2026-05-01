Why Texans' Wyatt Teller Is Officially on Notice After the Draft

The Houston Texans made a solid investment into their offensive line for the 2026 season in the form of adding former Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller back in March.

As a former All-Pro talent and NFL starter for over 100 games, Teller brings a sense of stability and experience the Texans covet upfront in a year that'll be pivotal for their offensive side of the ball. On a two-year, $16 million deal, he's got a short-term, yet team-friendly to offer that spark.

But not even two months removed from Teller's initial signing with Houston, and there's already some real competition for the veteran guard to be tasked with heading into training camp; perhaps enough to even question his status as a truly confident Week One starter.

Could Wyatt Teller's Starting Status Be in Question?

On paper, even after the Texans' offensive line work in the draft, Teller still appears to be in line as the favorite to be Houston's left guard come time for September's season kickoff. His edge in experience and proven production allows for that.

But that status is far from a guarantee.

At least as it concerns the left guard spot, it might be the one area of Houston's line that sees the most names competing for reps throughout camp and preseason, with center being a close second.

Most notably, Texans first round pick Keylan Rutledge could be gunning for snaps there instead of center; both of which are more than possible places for him to line up during his rookie season.

But even outside of Rutledge's presence, the Texans have another rookie in fourth rounder Febechi Nwaiwu, who's a versatile fit upfront, and have two other veterans behind him in Jarrett Patterson and Evan Brown, who have both been starting-level talents as soon as last year.

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller, right, chats with senior consultant Mike Vrabel on the sideline during a preseason game Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans paying Teller like a starter at $8 million for the next two years shows their hand a bit in terms of what their expectations are for his role on Houston's offensive front.

At the same time, the veteran guard has also dealt with availability issues throughout his past few years in the league with Cleveland that would make his starting status a bit shakier as the year progresses if those issues pop up again, especially with ample depth to lean on behind him.

Teller has played a full NFL season in just one of his past four years playing, and that consistent availability might be even tougher to accomplish as he creeps deeper into his 30s. So for him to secure his spot as Houston's starter at right guard, staying on the field is a number-one priority.

Bottom Line

The bigger question as it relates to the Texans' roster and depth chart decisions at offensive line will probably be how the depth looks behind Teller and Rutledge if they are inevitably named starters at left guard and center, respectively. So far, that remains the most likely outcome in the cards.

But the Texans have emphasized their nature of getting players in the building to compete for those starting spots; they're not a given. So if Teller has any moment where he stumbles, the depth Houston has in place behind him could be chomping at the bit for that opportunity if and when they get it.

Having that added competition and depth is a good problem to have from the position of the Texans. For Teller, though, it might mean he has his work cut out for him in camp and practice for the foreseeable future.

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