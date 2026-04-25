Projecting Texans' Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft

The Houston Texans 2026 draft class is officially in the books, adding eight brand-new names into the fold heading into next season for a spark of youth and fresh talent on both sides of the ball.

It's still early in the offseason before cleats are back on the field––still with over four months to go until Week One arrives––but as the Texans are now finally on the other side of the draft, let's take a peek at how Houston's starters on both sides of the ball could shake off come time for September's kickoff.

Offensive Starters

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

QB- C.J. Stroud: No change at quarterback, and no quarterback added through the draft–– as suspected. Expect business as usual under center for 2026.

RB- David Montgomery: To a bit of a surprise, no running back was added to the Texans' draft class. Houston seemingly feels confident with their room headed into next year, led by Montgomery, and followed up by Woody Marks as a change-of-pace guy.

WRs - Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell: While Collins was subject to a bit of trade buzz leading up to the first night of the draft, Nick Caserio shut down any and all discussions of those headlines quickly. Expect Collins to lead the pack in the receiver room once again alongside Higgins and Dell, depending on how his return to play shakes out.

TE- Dalton Schultz: Texans’ second-round pick, Martin Klein, will certainly see a few snaps in multiple tight end sets and could see his role increase as a weapon in the offense as the season progresses. As for the top of Houston's depth chart at the position, though, it's Schultz's spot to lose.

OT- Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith: The Texans didn't end up pressing for much offensive tackle talent from what was initially expected headed into the draft. Ersery and Smith feel like locks to be Week One starters.

IOL- Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge*, Ed Ingram: The first rookie of the incoming class; Rutledge will get a chance to start at both left guard and center, but will likely end up with his best chance to play with his hand on the ball. Teller feels primed to get the first crack at starting at left guard, and there's no doubts about Ingram's spot.

Defensive Starters

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

DE- Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter: No questions as to who's starting on each end of the Texans' defensive line. Both pieces of Houston's star tandem will be picking things up right where they left off after a dominant 2025, combining for over 30 sacks across the regular season.

DTs - Sheldon Rankins, Kayden McDonald*: Another rookie finds his way into the starting mix with McDonald. Tommy Togiai could certainly compete for the second defensive tackle role depending on what happens in camp and preseason, but Rankins feels like a virtual lock.

LBs- Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o: No changes here despite the Texans adding two linebackers in the draft, as both of last year's starting pieces feel pretty locked into their roles from 2025. As both are slated to have their contracts expire at the end of next season, though, things could look a little different this time next draft.

CBs- Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre: Three elite players at their position will be back at it again for Houston in what could be an even better season of production from them combined for in 2025–– one where Lassiter, Pitre, and Stingley landed their first career Pro Bowl selections and Stingley got another First Team All-Pro nod.

S- Reed Blakenship, Calen Bullock: Houston's safety room was already looking better from last season following their signing of Blankenship earlier in free agency. Kamari Ramsey's selection can make their outlook at the position even more exciting for both now and the future.

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