Texans Cut Veteran FB From 53-Man Roster After Chiefs Game

Coming fresh off a Sunday night win in Arrowhead over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans got busy with a couple of roster moves.

With RB Nick Chubb suffering an injury during Houston's win in Kansas City, the Texans opted to sign Cody Schrader off the waivers to bolster their depth at that position. However, in a corresponding move, the Texans waived veteran FB Jakob Johnson.

#Texans waived Jakob Johnson, awarded Cody Schrader off waivers @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 8, 2025

It is certainly no surprise to see the Texans sign Schrader, although it makes fans worry about the severity of Chubb's injury, and it is understandable that Johnson was the casualty in the transaction.

Johnson, 30, has spent just one season in Houston after making his way from the New York Giants, and the seven-year veteran appeared in seven games. Johnson totaled 86 snaps for the Texans through seven appearances,

While Johnson was not very involved in Houston, he has made his presence known at nearly every team he plays for, and he could very well find another NFL opportunity after this, and maybe even back on the Texans' practice squad.

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans fullback Jakob Johnson (43) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Johnson played the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots and the next two with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was slightly more involved in the offensive game plan at times. While Johnson totaled zero touches in his time in Houston, his intangibles were enough to earn him a roster spot in the first place and get him some time on the field throughout the season.

Johnson was the only FB listed on Houston's active 53-man roster, but the team's playbook does not feature many formations with one involved. Still, Johnson has proved to be a valuable special teams player, and it is interesting that he was the first option to be waived to sign Schrader.

With Joe Mixon still sidelined and Chubb's injury expected to take a toll, the Texans' focus shifted toward adding another RB. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of Johnson, but Houston getting another healthy RB on the roster was a priority.

