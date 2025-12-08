Texans Add Former Rams RB to Roster

The Houston Texans have added a former Los Angeles Rams running back to their active roster following their Week 14 action against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We have claimed Cody Schrader via waivers and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/dtW48IjO2R — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 8, 2025

According to a team announcement. the Texans have claimed running back Cody Schrader off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, officially bringing him onto the active roster, and bringing some added depth into the backfield.

Along with the move to add Schrader, the Texans cut fullback Jakob Johnson to create space on the 53-man.

Texans Sign RB Cody Schrader to Active Roster

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) scores on a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schrader is in his second year pro after coming in as an undrafted product out of Missouri, having suited up for two regular season games for the Rams since 2024. In those reps, he's had two touches— one reception and one rush— for nine yards from scrimmage.

Most recently, Schrader was on the Jaguars' roster for the past two months before getting waived before Week 14's action. But it wouldn't take long for Houston to be the ones to scoop him up off waivers.

The Texans now have another body on the depth chart to place behind their rookie workhorse Woody Marks, who gathered a career-high 26 carries in their 20-10 win over the Chiefs.

After their win in Kansas City, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about Marks' performance, emphasizing the physical toll that handling a bulk of the carries can hold.

"Woody [Marks] has done a nice job," Ryans said. "I'd say as a running back, when you get the bulk of the carries, it takes a toll on you. I think he's handled himself very well, taking care of his body. But it's hard playing running back in this league. Woody, he's played physical, he's fought through some nicks and bumps along the way. So, I'm proud of the way that he continues to push through, even though he's battling, he's pushing through.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Now, the Texans have Schrader to help supply that depth a bit further, and will have an opportunity to close out the year on a red-hot Houston roster on the back of a five-game win streak.

He'll join the Texans' existing group of running backs in the depth chart under Marks, including veteran Nick Chubb, Dare Ogunbowale, and British Brooks.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!