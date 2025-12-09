Texans RB Nick Chubb Reportedly Dealing With New Injury

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb is seemingly dealing with the injury bug following their Sunday Night Football victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Chubb is dealing with a rib injury heading into Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

It's unclear what the extent of the injury is, but it certainly sticks out as something to monitor as the week progresses.

The Texans have brought on a new running back to their roster in the form of former LA Rams running back Cody Schrader off waivers as someone that brings additional depth to the backfield in case of some unavailability, but it remains to be seen just what Chubb's status will hold as the week progresses.

Nick Chubb Dealing With Rib Injury Ahead of Cardinals Game

Chubb has been a solid complement in Houston's run game for the 2025 season, appearing in all 13 games on the year thus far.

In those 13 appearances and eight starts, Chubb has posted 115 carries for 472 yards and three touchdowns, along with 12 catches for 58 yards.

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

In recent weeks, Chubb has started to hand over a bigger role in the backfield to rookie running back Woody Marks, who handled a career-high in carries against the Chiefs with 26 for 68 yards, helping lead the way in the run game for what would be a 20-10 victory in favor of Houston.

But in any event that Marks would go down, Chubb would likely handle a notable share of the carries in the backfield in his place.

Against the Chiefs, Chubb handled his lowest touches (one) and yards (three) of the year as he would be sidelined for most of the day, with veteran captain Dare Ogunbowale claiming a red zone touchdown in his place.

If Chubb is forced to miss any time for this week or moving forward, the backfield duties will be handed over to Marks, Ogunbowale, British Brooks, and the newcomer, Schrader. But how Houston's week of practice in preparation for Arizona will be a big tell as to whether his availability is at all limited.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!