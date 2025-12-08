Texans Sign Veteran TE to One-Year Extension

The Houston Texans have reportedly inked one of their tight ends onto the roster for at least one more season.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Texans have agreed to a one-year extension with tight end Brevin Jordan.

"The Texans and tight end Brevin Jordan have reached agreement on a one-year extension, per sources. Jordan, who was set to hit free agency in 2026, is out for the season due to an ACL tear in August, but the team has plans for him in 2026."

Texans Extend TE Brevin Jordan

Jordan, who was primed to have a solid role in the Texans' pass-catching core for this season, went down with an ACL tear during training camp that would inevitably sideline him for the 2025 campaign. But even with that injury in the rear-view mirror, Houston still has no intention of letting go of him before next year.

Jordan has been with the Texans for the past four seasons since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's played 36 games and had 12 starts in his tenure with Houston, logging 53 catches on 80 targets for 532 yards and five touchdowns.

It'll still be until next calendar year before we see Jordan back in the mix for Houston's tight end room while he resides on season-ending IR. But it ensures for Houston that they'll have the 25-year-old on board until at least the 2027 offseason, and offer another nice boost to the position group whenever he's deemed healthy for a return to play.

In the meantime, the Texans will continue to roll out the duo of Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover at the tight end position for the final four weeks of the year, and for any playoff run that might ensue.

Schultz has emerged as the leader in the tight end room throughout the season as a quality weapon for both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills, being their second-leading receiver on the year behind only Nico Collins.

