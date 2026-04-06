What a Texans First-Round Trade Up Could Look Like

On the first day of last year's NFL Draft, the Houston Texans made a slight shift down the board in the form of a trade with the New York Giants by moving from their 23rd pick in the first round down to the 34th pick in the second, marking their second straight year of not taking a prospect in the first round.

This year, though, could turn out to be a bit different for the Texans and their front office.

Slated to have the 28th pick on the board and a good chunk of picks in the following two days, the Texans have another opportunity to take that first-round talent to bolster their existing young talent, also helping get this roster even more potent in a big 2026 campaign.

But what if the Texans wanted to trade up the board this time around? What could that scenario potentially look like?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently drew up a hypothetical trade package between the Texans and Carolina Panthers that could be enough for both sides to hash out a deal, ultimately involving a third and fourth round pick from Houston:

Texans receive: 1-19, 3-83, 6-200



Panthers receive: 1-28, 2-59, 4-106

"Houston general manager Nick Caserio quietly has a lot of draft capital this year. The former Patriots executive has four top-70 picks after trading away Laremy Tunsil and moving down a year ago as part of the Giants' move up for Jaxson Dart. Though the Texans don't have a sixth-round pick, they have two fifth-rounders and two seventh-rounders. And with an exciting core, Caserio might feel like he can afford to be aggressive in moving up for an impact first-rounder."

Does It Make Sense for the Texans?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Texans to continue their aggressive efforts throughout the offseason with a trade up in the first round, they'd have to not only have the ample flexibility to do so, but also a reasonable target in mind that's worth investing the extra assets.

It's hard to pinpoint what the second part could look like without seeing how the first half of the board falls on draft night. But the Texans do at least have the first box checked.

With eight picks around the board and four in the top 70, it gives the Texans and their front office a perfect opportunity to make a slight shift up with a squad like the Panthers, if the opportunity presents itself.

A move like this also doesn't deplete Houston's asset pool much at all either. Moving off of a second and a fourth by moving upwards lets them to keep their 38th-overall pick to take another highly-valued prospectin the second, but also keep their total of eight picks while finding a new spot in the sixth round.

Who Could the Texans Target?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Barnwell connects the Texans to potentially taking another weapon to work with the offense and C.J. Stroud— particularly with a highly sought-after tight end. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq would fit that bill quite well.

If not a unique weapon like Sadiq or another receiver for the room, maybe a move up the board could be in play for a top-rated offensive lineman. Houston's already been notably keen on upgrading the trenches all throughout the offseason so far, and another young piece to develop in the trenches could be an ideal cherry on top.

Regardless, in as unpredictable a draft class as this one, the Texans could be a prime candidate to circle as a trade-up candidate in the first round in the right situation.

If they do, that spark of young talent might be just what Houston needs to get over the hump in the AFC, further incentivizing Caserio and Co. to push his chips in the center of the table.