After a busy first couple of months through this NFL offseason with the Houston Texans, most of the action around constructing and shifting around this roster and its personnel has wrapped up.

But even while the dust has settled, there's still a few players on the Texans' roster who stick out as names to watch as potential trade candidates when looking at their current contract status.

For a few players, they're entering this next season on an expiring contract and slated to hit free agency this summer that puts their Texans future in jeopardy.

One of those expiring deals happens to be for backup quarterback Davis Mills, who's getting paid $8.1 million for the 2026-27 season as a clear QB2 behind C.J. Stroud.

So with those implications in place, it begs the question: should the Texans look into a trade involving Mills before next season kicks off?

The idea shouldn't be totally ruled out. But in all likelihood, it's probably better for the Texans to hang tight on dealing Mills just yet, rather than rushing to claim value on him in the form of a trade.

Why Texans Should Hold Off on a Davis Mills Trade

On the surface, there's a case to be made that Mills value as a potential trade piece hasn't been much higher than it stands right now.

He's coming off a year where he only started in three games, but turned out to be a serviceable game manager throughout all three.

Houston had an overall record of 3-0 through that stretch, and many credit Mills as the steady hand who helped guide the Texans through Stroud's extended concussion absence.

In his three games starting, he averaged just under 240 yards passing per game on a 59.5% completion rate, throwing for five touchdowns and an interception.

Opposing general managers are sure to have paid attention to Mills through that stretch as well. And for those in need of a bridge quarterback, he'd at least be worth a look as a potential acquisition.

But the reality is that at least at this point of the offseason calendar, the market might not be as booming for a quarterback of Mills' caliber.

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) stands on the field during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

For the most part, every team has settled on their quarterback plan headed into 2026. So there might not be any significant value worth shipping off a high-end backup for.

Even for teams with short-term options at quarterback in place, like the Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers or the New York Jets with Geno Smith leading the way, adding a career backup on a one-year deal doesn't change much from their current situation. They probably won't be forfeiting much more than a late-day three pick for Mills.

So instead of pushing to claim value on Mills, who might have an uncertain future in Houston past this year, there's a better chance that the value he brings as a reliable backup is better than anything they'd receive in a trade elsewhere, at least at this point in the offseason.

Mills is someone who's been in the building for several years, knows the playbook, and has chemistry with their personnel, and has proven to be a worthwhile injury plug-in for Stroud if he ever misses time. That's all any team can really ask for out of their backup quarterback.

Bottom Line

You can't ever count out a general manager like Nick Caserio from making a few surprise deals. This offseason has shown multiple examples of just that, whether it be in the draft or in a move to ship out a similarly tenured veteran like Tytus Howard.

But as for Mills' security on the Texans roster, he seems to have a solidified place onboard for the time being. And if he's willing to re-sign on a deal that makes sense next offseason, this marriage could push forward for even further than this season.

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