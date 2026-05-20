Texans Nearly Landed Impressive Haul in Draft Trade With Ravens

Every Houston Texans fan knows how active general manager Nick Caserio likes to be on the trade market, especially around the draft.

Just this year, the Texans made a trade on all three days of the draft action, including a move up the board to land their top two prospects in first round guard Keylan Rutledge and second round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

So the Texans were busy on the phones per usual. However, it seems like there might have been another big trade that the Texans tried to work out on that second day of the draft with the Baltimore Ravens.

In a recent draft recap video from the Ravens' social team inside the war room, Baltimore appeared to be in trade talks with the Texans on the second day of the draft at the 59th pick, with hopes of moving up from pick 80 to select a center.

But ultimately, it turns out the cost proved to be a bit too much for the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta to pull the trigger.

"As we looked at that, we realized it would probably take a third round pick, a fourth round pick, and a fifth-round pick," DeCosta said about the potential trade. "And is it worth giving up those three [picks] to go up and maybe get one of those centers? It's a hard decision."

Texans & Ravens discussed a trade on day 2 involving Baltimore moving up to pick 59 & Texans moving back to 80 while adding a future 3rd.



Baltimore wanted to move up for C Logan Jones or Jake Slaughter but seems like they thought that was too far to move up.



Texans ended up… pic.twitter.com/1bNQvmFR86 — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) May 19, 2026

Texans Tried to Get Massive Draft Haul From Ravens

Instead of being able to hash out that agreement, the Texans would decide to stick and pick at 59 to secure Michigan tight end Marlin Klein, while the Ravens would be without one of the two centers they had in mind: Iowa's Logan Jones and Florida's Jake Slaughter.

It's one of the many "what-ifs" that turn up in any draft as several trade talks go on behind the scenes–– especially for the Texans and Nick Caserio–– without ever coming to fruition.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For this deal in particular, it certainly would've been exciting to see how the Texans utilized the draft capital they had discussed to land in return, considering that package would've included a third, fourth, and a fifth-round pick.

For perspective, those picks would eventually be utilized on USC wide receiver Jakobi Lane, Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, and Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers.

That's a lot of extra draft equity (and talented players) to have at your disposal. And those added selections would've paired with an already intriguing batch of assets the Texans had in store throughout this year's draft entirely, having entered the first two days with four picks in the top 70.

Yet, as with any trade, it takes two to tango. And the Ravens simply weren't willing to gut the middle of their draft to push up into the second round for their center of the future, even while the option was at least worth a moment of consideration.

It's certainly fun to think about how this Texans' draft class could've panned out with an extra two picks on the board. But regardless, it's hard to walk away feeling anything less than satisfied about Houston's results. They did just fine.

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