One Texans WR Whose Stock Is Rising Amid Jaylin Noel's New Injury

Right before Houston Texans' training camp kicked off this week, there was one noteworthy injury to arise within their wide receiver room.

That was an injury to second-year wideout Jaylin Noel, who, according to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, is dealing with a finger issue that happened a few days before camp, which could keep him out for a few weeks on the NFI list.

“Honestly, it happened 3 or 4 days ago," Caserio said of Noel's injury. "He's got a little bit of an issue with his finger. Was catching passes, must’ve caught it the wrong way. So, short-term. Not real concerned; probably be a few weeks. We'll see how he progresses."

Nick Caserio on Jaylin Noel:



“Honestly happened 3 or 4 days ago. Issue with his finger, was catching passes, must’ve caught it the wrong way. Short-term not real concerned, probably be a few weeks.” pic.twitter.com/t125C50e7O — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) July 29, 2026

That means the Texans' wide receiver room could be a little more short-handed than initially expected in practice, at least for the first few days of training camp.

Both Noel and Tank Dell won't be participating in team drills as they recover from their respective injuries, and thus, open the door for someone else at the position to step up in their place.

And if there were to be someone that steps up in the Texans' wide receiver group because of those injuries, there's one name that sticks out a bit more than the rest as somebody that's worth watching: that's sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond.

Lewis Bond's Stock Could Be on the Rise Without Jaylin Noel

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason as to why Bond could be a name to watch amid Noel's injury is simple: Noel plays the same slot-centric role that Bond projects to be in, and can now secure a bit more attention his way in practice without Noel getting those reps to go his way.

Bond was a pleasant surprise during the Texans' offseason program. He was someone who was making plays on the first and second-unit offenses with his route-running ability and technical skills, which can certainly translate to the NFL level, especially as a weapon in the passing game at both a short and medium distance.

C.J. Stroud throwing to Lewis Bond in warm-ups:



Bond seems to be getting more opportunities than expected early on with the 1s & 2s. pic.twitter.com/IZjaUPxhDU — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 2, 2026

Back during his time at Boston College, Bond certainly produced like a receiver that you'd assume could make an impact at the pro level. He's the all-time receptions leader at the university, coming off a season in 2025 where he logged 88 receptions for 993 yards and a touchdown.

That resume and proven production alone will give him some attention on the Texans’ roster, even as a day-three pick in the draft.

But Bond's not exactly one who's projected to make a huge dent in this Houston offense as early as year one.

With the deep room that the Texans have at the position with guys like Nico Collins, their year-two guys of Jayden Higgins and Noel, Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson, the highest it feels like Bond could rise up on the depth chart is at the WR6 spot before the season.

However, not having Noel–– and Dell–– in the mix early on in camp effectively opens up a bit more of an opportunity for Bond to showcase his skillset, and prove that he's worthy of making it onto the 53-man roster, perhaps over other contenders to make that cut over him like veteran wideout Justin Watson.

Bottom Line

Of course, Bond still needs to take advantage of those increased opportunities over the next several weeks to warrant that trust to be on the 53-man roster. And once Noel and Dell are back to 100% and practicing in those team drills, it might be a bit tougher for Bond to get those aspired looks.

But the first domino to really capture the coaching staff's attention has fallen before the first day of training camp even started. And just maybe, that can snowball into something bigger once getting deeper into the preparation for the 2026 season.

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