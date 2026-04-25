Texans Add WR Lewis Bond as Sixth-Round Weapon for C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans––in their sixth-round pick acquired in a trade down with the LA Chargers earlier in the third day of the draft–– opted to add a new piece to the offensive side of the ball.

At pick 204, the Texans ended up selecting Lewis Bond, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound wide receiver out of Boston College, who now adds to the extensive stockpile of wideouts selected across the league in the first six rounds of action.

However, for the Texans, it's their first addition at wide receiver across their total of seven selections thus far, finally giving Stroud a new set of hands at the position to add onto their intriguing pile of young pass-catchers in the fold already.

What Lewis Bond Brings to the Texans

Bond was a three-year starter back with Boston College, where he wound up excelling as both a premier route runner and slot weapon.

In his 2025 season with the Eagles, Bond totaled a career-high 88 receptions and 993 receiving yards and a touchdown to lead his team in receiving, while also setting Boston College's program high for single-season receptions.

And of course, with a team captain tag to his name last year as well, that helps boost his stock a bit in the locker room.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck (left) greets Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) after the game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He's not the most explosive or lengthiest athlete at his position, and also primarily functions in the short game as a slot receiver that limits his versatility as a downfield weapon.

But he's instinctual, has extremely solid hands, is a refined-route runner that can translate to the next level, and pairs that with good experience for the position. Which, for a late pick in the 200s, still sets up as a worthwhile investment.

How He Fits Into Texans' WR Room

Leading up to the draft, the Texans had been rumored as a team interested in adding depth to their receiver room early on the board. Some projections even had as early as a day-two pick being in play.

And while a surge of wideout prospects going off the board in the middle rounds could've ultimately shifted those plans––with a whopping 27 receivers taken in the first five rounds––Bond can now enter the fold as a late-round dart throw to compete for a depth spot on the end of Houston's roster.

In terms of year one, it feels unlikely that Bond will have a huge role in the offense unless he can put together an explosive training camp or preseason. Then, things may shift, and he could eat into a few reps that the Texans have to hand out in the slot.

Any changes in Tank Dell's projected status headed into next year might also play into how Bond gets utilized as well.

But at the very least, Bond factors in as a solid depth to be had in a room that holds good potential as is with second-year guys like Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. And if the draft smoke was true, he also checks the Texans' box of adding a new pass-catcher too.

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