Texans Place Two Players on PUP, One on NFI List

The Houston Texans have made a few roster designations before kicking off training camp on Wednesday–– three of them to be exact.

According to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans have placed second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel on the Non-Football Injury List, while also placing safety M.J. Stewart and linebacker E.J. Speed on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

It's a key development surrounding three players on the roster who are, or were, set to take on a decently sized role on their respective sides of the ball entering the 2026 season, but now seem to have some flare-ups preventing them from getting on the field for their first practice of training camp.

However, the case for all three is a bit different than the next.

What to Make of M.J. Stewart, E.J. Speed's PUP Placement

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) takes the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For both of Stewart and Speed's situation, they're dealing with some long-term injury implications that are preventing them from giving it a full go.

﻿Stewart is recovering from his torn quad injury that surfaced in the middle of the 2025 season, and effectively put an end to his campaign. Based on his placement on the PUP list to start camp, he looks to not be fully healed from that issue.

As to whether or not he'll be able to get back into the swing of things in practice remains to be seen. But he wasn't a participant in the Texans' offseason program because of it, and that injury now appears to be bleeding into his availability heading into the start of August.

As for Speed, he's been reported to have suffered a similar torn quad injury during his offseason training. As a result, the veteran linebacker is expected to miss the entire 2026 season, and therefore, stay out of the mix in training camp.

Both of Stewart and Speed will be able to participate in team activities while listed on the PUP, but will be unable to officially practice until they're removed.

What to Make of Jaylin Noel's NFI Placement

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Noel, it's not totally clear as to what's occurred in his situation. The second-year wideout participated fully in the Texans' offseason program without any reported injury, so this seems to be a new issue that has arisen since the last time the team was practicing.

The issue could be something as simple as an illness, or it might be a more serious injury that could keep him out of participating in practice longer.

Considering the Texans' lead decision-makers, Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans, will be speaking at the start of training camp on Wednesday, we might have a better idea of what's going on with Noel then.

Who Will Be Healthy for Texans Training Camp

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for those who won't be on either of the Texans' PUP or NFI list, three names immediately stick out due to their prior injury status: defensive end Logan Hall, offensive tackle Braden Smith, and of course, wide receiver Tank Dell.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Hall was dealing with both knee tendonitis and a groin injury that kept him out during the Texans' spring practices. Given that he's not listed on the PUP list to start camp, he's now cleared for practice and ready to go.

Smith was recovering from the neck surgery performed earlier this offseason that had held him out of the Texans' offseason program as well, but will also be fully healthy and ready to compete for the team's starting right tackle spot.

And for Dell, he's been gradually recovering from his devastating leg injury suffered at the end of the 2024 season that kept him out of the entire 2025 season, and left him limited and unable to take part in team practices earlier this offseason.

Now that he's not on PUP, that's a great sign that he'll be able to ramp up in his recovery process even further once camp gets started later this week. Expect the Texans to still be cautious in his usage, but he'll certainly be a bit more involved than he was in practice earlier this offseason.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!