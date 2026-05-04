Predicting Landing Spots for Texans' Best Remaining Free Agents

Following the Houston Texans' offseason work in tweaking their roster for the 2026 season, several names from last season's group are still lingering on the free agent market without an NFL home.

It's most likely a hint from the Texans that, if they're not signed up to this point, the odds of their return to the roster for another season are looking a bit unlikely. However, that doesn't mean those same players can't find a home elsewhere around the league and find a solid role on their roster in the process.

Let's predict where four of the Texans' top remaining free agents could end up heading into next season:

Nick Chubb: Dallas Cowboys

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Even following the draft, the Cowboys' running back room is looking thin. Javonte Williams was a surprise breakout for their backfield from last season, but they depth behind him could use some work.

Nick Chubb, one of the bigger names at running back still remaining on the market, could be a prime candidate to resolve that need as a low-risk, veteran pickup who can be some added security in the backfield.

Chubb isn't exactly the Pro Bowl talent he was during his time with the Cleveland Browns, and he wouldn't totally solve the Cowboys depth in the backfield for more than a season. But he could be still be worthwhile veteran depth to lean on headed into camp, and could compete for a 53-man roster spot before the season.

Mario Edwards: Indianapolis Colts

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards (97) celebrates a sack with defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Mario Edwards is coming off a season-ending torn pectoral injury that forced him to the sidelines after a pretty solid start to his 2026 campaign as a rotational piece upfront.

If he's healthy, he can still be a worthwhile depth piece for a team needy on their defensive interior as he was in Houston, even at age 32.

The Colts, who are seeing their defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner, come off his own major neck injury, could use some extra insurance behind him in the form of a veteran like Edwards, and keep him within the division in the process.

Joe Mixon: Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Will Joe Mixon be healthy to play in 2026? Based on how mysterious his injury saga surrounding his foot has been all throughout last season and leading up to this point, there's no telling what his future in the NFL holds.

If he is healthy though, maybe a reunion with the team he was drafted by in Cincinnati could make sense.

Chase Brown has taken clear control of the RB1 role in Cincinnati's backfield, but Mixon could be a low-risk addition to fill in behind him as a change-of-pace back, and could turn into a big success if he's at all close to his pre-injury form. That could be much easier said than done to see happen, though.

Derek Barnett: Tennessee Titans

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another move within the division, new Titans head coach Robert Salah has made a major effort to refine his defensive line rolling into his first year at the helm.

Tennessee's added pieces like John Franklin-Myers from the Denver Broncos in free agency, dealing for Jermaine Johnson with the New York Jets, and even trading up in the first round of the draft for Keldric Faulk.

It's a much-better look in terms of their pass rush from how dreary last year's turnout was. Derek Barnett, who had five sacks as a rotational piece behind the Texans' elite edge duo, could excel in a similar role for a re-worked Titans defensive line.

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