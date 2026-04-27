One Veteran Free Agent Texans Must Sign Immediately After NFL Draft

Through the Houston Texans' three days of selecting new prospects to add to their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft, several outstanding needs leftover from free agency were addressed in a big way.

The Texans found their newest defensive tackle of the future in Kayden McDonald, refined their depth on the interior of their offensive line, and even added some youth in the tight end and linebacker rooms.

But there's one area of the Texans roster that didn't get addressed with the urgency that some had expected heading into the draft–– and that's their depth at edge rusher behind their elite tandem of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

While the two-headed monster brings enough terror to opposing offenses by themselves, adding a third edge rusher would do this pass-rush wonders, allowing Houston to rotate their two stars with another piece for pressure on the quarterback, or factor into packages as an additional lineman.

That addition didn't happen in the draft for Houston. But on the open market, there could be a perfect short-term plug for that role, and it's someone that the Texans happen to have a bit of history with, too: 2014 number-one pick and current NFL free agent, Jadeveon Clowney.

Texans Could Have Perfect Route to Jadeveon Clowney Reunion

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There are a few tenured veteran pass rushers left up for grabs on the market that are certainly worth considering for Houston, but if given the choice, why not hand an opportunity to the franchise's first-rounder from 12 years ago to finish things where he started?

The potential signing would be more than just a nostalgia trip for Texans fans, but perhaps even turn into an addition who can create an impact as a rotational piece on Houston's defensive front and its depth for 2026.

Clowney spent his most recent season with the Texans' in-state neighbors with the Dallas Cowboys in a similar rotational role to what he would see in Houston.

He only played in just over 30% of the team's total defensive stats, and still came with eye-catching numbers in that sample size: 41 tackles, 12 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks.

Now, he enters his age-33 season currently without an NFL home, but in a prospective fit with Houston, his role could be easy to excel in.

How Clowney Could Fit in Houston's Defense

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Clowney wouldn't have the undivided attention of an opposing offense or their protection with the type of talent the Texans have on their defensive line drawing that already.

He can have a route to some strong sack numbers like he had in 2025, and won't be needed to fill a role of an every-down player.

From Clowney's perspective, the situation would be a win, and especially when factoring in the Texans' standing as one of the best defensive lines in the league as is.

Houston could also find real value in that fit with Clowney as well. He fills the exact third edge rusher spot the Texans would still benefit from filling before next season, has posted at least eight sacks in three of the last five seasons, and could do so again on a short-term, team-friendly deal.

He offers more value as a pass rusher, rather than someone who can swallow up the run. Thankfully, Houston already addressed that area of their defense heavily in the draft, allowing for the flexibility to target another force in generating pressure, all in a low-risk, high-ceiling type of investment.

Bottom Line

Sure, the Texans might have other plans in mind to attack their edge rusher rotation for next season, whether that be elevating some of their existing depth or looking elsewhere on the market to fill it.

But if Clowney were truly in play, and up for a return to his first NFL home, he could pay dividends in a potential signing. And in a best-case scenario, he could even be a part of a Texans team that reaches further heights come time for the postseason than he ever reached during his prior tenure in H-Town.

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