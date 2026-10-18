Texans Announce Inactive List vs. Jaguars With One Big Surprise

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed their list of inactives right ahead of their Week 6 action in London.

And for the Texans in particular, they've ruled out a select seven players for their international action. One of those names not suiting up for Houston is also a bit more of a surprise than the others.

Let's break everything down for both the Texans and the Jaguars with kickoff right around the corner.

Houston Texans Inactives

S Jalen Pitre

RB David Montgomery

DE Sabastian Harsh

OG Febechi Nwaiwu

OT Braden Smith

OT Nate Thomas

TE Marlin Klein

The Texans will be without some key players this weekend–– with two starters in Jalen Pitre and David Montgomery being the biggest names among Houston's absences.

The good news for the Texans is that both Pitre (shoulder) and Montgomery (groin) are considered week-to-week with their respective injuries. So there's a chance that one or both are able to return in Week 7 against the New York Giants. For this one, though, both opted to stay at home for the team's trip overseas.

Perhaps the biggest surprise among all of the Texans' inactives is their offensive tackle Braden Smith, who was finally elevated from injured reserve this week after missing the first five games on the schedule with a foot injury.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even as Smith is now off the injury report, though, he won't be making his debut with Houston just yet. Whether it be because the Texans don't feel he's ready to suit up for an in-game appearance, or for another reason, he'll have to wait until that Giants matchup for his next opportunity.

Without Smith, Trent Brown will continue to start as the Texans' right tackle opposite of Aireontae Ersery, likely with Blake Fisher operating as the backup swing tackle.

Beyond those absences, the Texans will continue to do without a couple of their draft picks from this offseason in offensive guard Febechi Nwaiwu, along with their second-round tight end, Marlin Klein. This now marks Klein's third-straight healthy scratch.

Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives

CB Montaric Brown

WR CJ Williams

S Jalen Huskey

CB Jaylon Jones

LS Ross Matiscik

DE Wesley Williams

DT Albert Regis

The Jaguars don't have any major surprises on their inactives list. Cornerback Jaylon Jones had previously been deemed questionable for the contest with a hamstring injury, but will seemingly be sidelined for an extra week as he continues to recover.

One absence that also can't be forgotten about for the Jaguars is their starting left tackle Anton Harrison, who will be missing this game due to a knee injury that put him on injured reserve earlier in the week, and thus puts Walker Little in like to start his first game of this season.

Against a challenging matchup like the Texans' defensive line, though, the Jaguars offensive line won't have anything coming their way throughout the contest.

Kickoff between the Texans and Jaguars lands at 8:30 a.m. CT in Wembley Stadium, where the Texans will hope to keep their momentum flowing from last week with a second straight win.

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