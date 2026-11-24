The Houston Texans went into their Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts preparing to roll out a different look than usual on their offensive line.

The plan was: rather than roll out one primary tackle on the right side of their line, the Texans would instead rotate their right tackle duties between two players throughout the night–– that being Trent Brown and Braden Smith.

Things didn't exactly go according to plan, though. In less than 10 snaps for Brown, he would leave the game with a back injury that was unable to return from. That led to Braden Smith holding things down on the right side of the line for most of the night against the Colts.

And overall, Smith had a rather impressive performance. In the 59 total snaps he saw, he allowed just two pressures, zero sacks, caused zero penalties, and led to David Montgomery rushing for a season-high 107 yards.

It was about as good of a performance the Texans have seen at their right tackle position all season long. It was also Smith's first time really holding the fort down as Houston's primary starter on the right side of the line. His opportunity finally came, and he delivered.

So now, it begs the question: will the Texans simply continue with Smith as their starting right tackle moving forward, will they hand the keys back to Brown, or will they re-try their plan of rotating both if each is healthy?

Will Texans Hand Starting RT Job to Braden Smith?

Throughout the first half of the season, the Texans' starter on the right side, Trent Brown, has remained serviceable in his role. Pro Football Focus grades him as the 32nd best run-blocking tackle (66.6) among 72 eligible players, but 50th overall (63.2).

But there are some glaring flaws within Brown's fit: he's highly penalized, he's allowed 24 pressures on the season, and his ability to be consistently available is questionable, to say the least.

Smith, however, has finally returned from his prior injury issues, stepped as the Texans' starter, and was exactly what the team has been looking for ever since they signed him to a $20 million deal this offseason: a positive run blocker, an improvement in pass protection, and someone who helps limit Houston's excessive penalties.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was signed this offseason with the idea that he would step up as the Texans' starting right tackle, and now, he's finally showcased a bit of the vision Houston had when they brought him in less than a year ago.

Now, it's on Houston to continue giving him opportunities to start and be a positive force in what's been an up-and-down offensive line unit over the last few seasons.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about Smith's performance in Thursday's game against the Colts, crediting his ability to be a physical force in the run game.

"In the game on Thursday, I thought Braden did a good job, going out, playing physically," Ryans said. "It seemed he was excited to play. I just liked the play style, and how he was finishing downfield in the running game. That was also a contributing factor to us running the ball as well as we did."

Perhaps it may depend on what the health of both Smith and Brown looks like heading into the week against the Baltimore Ravens before the Texans make an official decision on who starts.

But based on Thursday's performance, it might be increasingly hard to keep Smith out of the lineup if he can continue to play as well as he did.

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