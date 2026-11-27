The Houston Texans have been rolling with the same five-man offensive line for the majority of the regular season.

That unit has consisted of Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown at left and right tackle, Keylan Rutledge and Ed Ingram at left and right guard, and Evan Brown at center.

It's been a group that's had its ups and downs throughout the first half of the season; showing some positive strides from the last two years, but also showing room for improvement.

However, during the Texans' latest game— and win— over the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday, their offensive line performed at some of their best of the season so far.

The showing also came with a different five-man front from what Houston has been running for a majority of the season: Braden Smith, Houston's $20 million free agent signing from earlier this year, became the starting right tackle over Trent Brown.

And that's a look that the Texans are reportedly going to stick with moving forward.

Texans Expected to Start Braden Smith at RT vs. Ravens

According to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Smith is expected to be the Texans' starting right tackle for this weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

#Texans starting offensive line expected vs. #Ravens: LT Aireontae Ersery, LG Febechi Nwaiwu (if Keylan Rutledge stinger continues to sideline him) C Evan Brown, RG Ed Ingram, and, now, RT Braden Smith after grading out highly vs. #Colts pic.twitter.com/FuayhJ4mLB — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 25, 2026

If Smith does wind up getting the start against the Ravens, it'll be Smith's first start of the 2026 season.

During the Texans' last game against the Colts, head coach DeMeco Ryans explained that Smith was expected to rotate in with Brown as Houston's right tackle. But after Brown went down with a back injury, it was Smith who took control of the reps on the right side for the rest of the game.

Given that he stood out for some of the best production the Texans have seen at the position this season––playing 59 snaps to allow just two pressures, zero sacks, and zero penalties––the team wants to continue leaning into Smith.

And in reality, it's the right move for the Texans to take on. While it might not be ideal for an offensive line adjustment like this to be done in Week 12 of the season, Houston could reap the rewards in the long haul because of it.

Why the Texans are Right to Start Braden Smith

For the extent that Trent Brown has started for the Texans this season, he's been a serviceable option on the right side. He's allowed three quarterback hits and three sacks in a little over 600 snaps on the year.

But Brown has also allowed 24 pressures on the year as well. His biggest issue? Penalties, as he's incurred nine on the year so far; good for just around one a game.

Overall, Brown has been a solid, but replaceable right tackle for the Texans this year––which is largely what he was as a starter closing out the 2025 season. And where there's room for improvement, Braden Smith has clearly stood out in his opportunities to be a potentially better option for Houston to roll with at the position.

He stayed out of penalty trouble against the Colts, was an extremely positive force in the run game en route to David Montgomery's 107-yard day on the ground, allowed just two pressures on Stroud, and performed just as well as the Texans could've hoped for when they invested in him this offseason.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) before a snap during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that's really the key: the Texans invested in Smith to be a starter on their offensive line earlier this year. The only reason he didn't begin the year there is because he was on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Now, Smith is back healthy, and he's playing like the upgrade at right tackle that he was advertised to be. So for as much as continuity on the offensive line helps, pivoting to a better fit in Smith seems like the best course of action for the Texans to go for the second half of the year.

Based on Wilson's report, the Texans seem to recognize that as well––putting Smith on track to get the start this weekend, and build upon his positive performance from last Thursday to cement further confidence that he can be Houston's guy at right tackle until further notice.

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