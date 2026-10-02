Texans Announce New Injury That Explains Dare Ogunbowale Signing

The Houston Texans are dealing with a new injury in their running back room that might have a little bit to do with their latest signing of Dare Ogunbowale.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are placing running back British Brooks on injured reserve, as he's recently been suffering from a hamstring injury.

The Texans placed RB British Brooks on the reserve/injured list. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) October 2, 2026

The news surrounding Brooks effectively takes out two Texans running backs for the foreseeable future due to injury, considering practice squad rookie Noah Whittington was placed on injured reserve this week with a quad injury.

Brooks' injury, while a little more short-term than Whittington's is expected to be, will still take him out for, at minimum, the next four games of the season because of his status on injured reserve.

It's actually the second injury Brooks has suffered throughout the course of his 2026 campaign, as he also suffered a broken hand in training camp back in August. That took him out for around a month, and this timeline for a return might be shaping up to look pretty similar.

So the next time that he'll have the chance to be activated comes during Week 9 against the LA Chargers, considering the Texans will be on bye in Week 8.

In the games that Brooks has played so far, he's yet to get a snap on the offensive end, and instead has been more of a component on special teams, being on the field for 60% of the Texans' special teams snaps for the first three games of the season.

The Dare Ogunbowale Move Now Makes More Sense

Now knowing that Brooks is due to miss some time, the decision to bring aboard somebody like Ogunbowale tends to add up a whole lot more than it did earier in the week.

While there was speculation surrounding the Texans' running back room facing an injury following the addition of Ogunbowale, nothing was confirmed until the newest update on Brooks and his four-week absence.

And as a result, it tends to make picturing Ogunbowale's fit into Houston's game plan much easier to imagine.

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; HHouston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ogunbowale will essentially be filling the Brooks role for the next few weeks at a minimum, and potentially more if he excels in his opportunities; someone who isn't exactly a focal point on the offensive side of the ball, and won't even get a look their way on offense most weeks, but can make their impact felt on special teams.

Having that primary special teams role is a large component of what led to Ogunbowale spending the last four seasons as a tenured veteran in Houston in the first place.

Ogunbowale has proven to be a consistent, reliable set of hands in the running back room who can be a difference-maker on special teams as a former captain, and can make his impact felt even better this season knowing that the Texans' operations on special teams could serve to be better three games into the year.

So for as long as Brooks is recovering and out of the fold, expect to see a lot of Ogunbowale on the field when it comes to kickoffs and punt returns, and perhaps even in the backfield offensively if the Texans need depth at running back in a pinch.

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