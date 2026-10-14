Texans' Braden Smith Return Creates Intriguing O-Line Dilemma

The Houston Texans are getting some reinforcements on their offensive line this week.

According to an announcement from the Texans, the team is officially activating veteran offensive tackle Braden Smith from injured reserve.

We have activated Braden Smith from the Reserve/Injured list and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/iGGwgOV2QE — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 14, 2026

Smith––one of the Texans' big offensive line additions from this offseason––has been stuck on the injured reserve list since the start of the 2026 season due to a foot injury he suffered back in August.

The Texans officially activated his 21-day return window for the Wednesday practice before their matchup against the Tennessee Titans, yet felt it would be better to let him rest once more before officially elevating him to the active roster.

Fast forward to their preparation for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now, Smith is ready to get back in the lineup. And that's good news for the Texans' offensive line: their big $20 million investment from this offseason will finally be able to suit up for a regular season game.

But the Texans have a decision on their hands as it relates to slotting Smith into their offense: is he going to be starting right off the bat, or will they continue to roll with Trent Brown, who's been Houston's right tackle for the first five weeks of the season.

Will the Texans Start Braden Smith at RT in Week 6?

Heading into the 2026 season, the general consensus remained that Smith could have the edge over Brown when it comes to their starting right tackle spot.

After all, the Texans made sure to invest a steep $20 million in his services via free agency just a few months ago with the intent of him being an upgrade upfront.

But Brown had an appealing case himself entering this season: he started the second half of the 2025 season, where he helped the Texans rattle off a perfect 8-0 record, then a Wild Card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So if Houston was confident in Smith's ability, and he performed well in preseason and training camp, keeping him at that right tackle spot isn't a wild idea even if Smith were healthy. With him being placed on injured reserve, though, the Texans essentially had their right tackle decision made for them.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now though, the Texans have a decision on their hands. Brown, through the first five games of the season, hasn't been the most exemplary tackle: playing 335 snaps to record six penalties, 13 pressures, two sacks, and one QB hit.

The Texans, if they felt there was an ability to improve at their tackle spot opposite Aireontae Ersery, have a clear opportunity to shift things around for Week 6. Smith is healthy, practicing in full a few days out from their trip to London, and should be ready to take on those starting duties if Houston's staff entrusts him with that spot.

Bottom Line

Time will tell if the Texans decide to make a pivot within their offensive line unit. So far into the 2026 season, Houston hasn't forced a change upfront unless the move was in the event of injury.

And after finally rattling off a win in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans in dominant fashion, perhaps a big offensive line change isn't on the radar for Houston.

However, if the Texans' offensive line has a route to perform better than they have through the first quarter of this regular season––and so far, it hasn't exactly been a top unit in the league––it’s something the Houston brass should at least consider.

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