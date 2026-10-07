Texans' First Week 5 Injury Report vs. Titans: Houston Lists 3 DNPs

The Houston Texans got back to the practice field on Wednesday, heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans— meaning we were also able to get a look at the injury report for both sides a few days away from this weekend's kickoff.

And for both sides, there were certainly a few noteworthy names who were either limited in practice, or didn't participate at all.

Let's break down what the state of injuries are for both the Texans and Titans after their first practice of the new week:

Houston Texans Injury Report

DE Will Anderson Jr.: DNP (ankle)

OT Trent Brown: DNP (rest)

LB Jamal Hill: DNP (knee)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: LIMITED (groin)

WR Nico Collins: LIMITED (rest)

DE Jadeveon Clowney: LIMITED (knee)

WR Tank Dell: LIMITED (knee)

DE Logan Hall: LIMITED (knee)

DT Kayden McDonald: LIMITED (ankle)

OT Braden Smith: LIMITED (foot)

OT Nate Thomas: FULL (illness)

S M.J. Stewart: FULL (knee)

LB Wade Woodaz: FULL (thumb)

For the Texans. it's a much lengthier injury report than we've been accustomed to so far this season–– 10 players were deemed either limited or DNPs due to injury or simply rest.

The biggest name listed on the Texans' injury report by far is their All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson, who was deemed a DNP with a new ankle issue that hasn't appeared on any other injury report to date.

And that's certainly at least a little bit eye-catching for the Texans, especially when noting it's not exactly a "rest" day for Anderson, and instead has him listed with an actual injury designation.

You'd have to expect Anderson to do everything he can to get on the field this Sunday for Week 5 for a pivotal game in Houston's season. But in any event, the Texans are without their best pass-rusher; it's a huge loss for their pass-rush and overall defense, likely leaving Jadeveon Clowney as the next man up to claim his snaps.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) evades Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans also saw depth linebacker Jamal Hill end up as a non-participant in practice with a knee issue, while offensive tackle Trent Brown was sidelined due to rest. Everyone else who was active, however, was at least a limited participant––and within those names were a few ideal pending reinforcements.

For one, Azeez Al-Shaair was able to be a limited participant in practice after missing Week 4's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a groin injury. That's a great sign that the Texans' starting middle linebacker, green-dot signal caller, and defensive captain can be back in the mix leading the charge in this front seven after a brief absence.

But Houston also saw a trio of recent injured reserve returnees make their way back to practice for the first time since training camp that deserve attention as well: rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, veteran offensive tackle Braden Smith, and of course, wide receiver Tank Dell.

How those three progress over the course of the remaining practices will be key in determining whether or not they'll be ready to go for Sunday. Seeing them back in practice in some capacity, though, is a great sign to be had.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report

DE John Franklin-Myers: DNP (back)

CB Marcus Harris: DNP (knee/ankle)

S Amani Hooker: DNP (concussion)

TE David Martin-Robinson: FULL (hamstring)

RB Tony Pollard: DNP (foot)

DT Jeffery Simmons: DNP (back)

CB Joshua Williams: FULL (pec)

S Kevin Winston Jr.: LIMITED (shoulder)

On the Titans' side, four players would be non-participants in practice, with a select few certainly being worth some added attention.

The biggest of those, of course, is the Titans' All-Pro defender Jeffery Simmons, who was out with a back injury and would be a massive loss for this defensive line in any event he were to miss time.

Also, names to keep an eye on: running back Tony Pollard and safety Amani Hooker, who each missed out on Wednesday themselves. Considering Hooker just suffered a concussion last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, there's a good chance he won't be able to go, but Pollard's status might have a bit more optimism.

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