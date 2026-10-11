5 Things DeMeco Ryans Said After Texans' Week 5 Win Over Titans

The Houston Texans finally have their first win of the 2026 season in the books, as they took down their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans for a rout of a victory in Week 5, 26-3.

And after the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke to the media about how his team performed, and some other factors that might've stuck out in what was their best showing of the new season thus far.

Let's sort through five of the most noteworthy quotes that stuck out from Ryan’s post-game presser after Houston's win vs. Tennessee:

What the Difference Was This Week

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a winless first four games, the Texans finally flipped the script in Week 5 for a much-different-looking result than what they've been used to. The offense showed signs of life, the defense looked the best it's been all year, and as a result, a dominant performance came to form.

So what was the big difference that DeMeco Ryans saw from the Texans that led to a winning result? In his mind, one major takeaway was his team's execution. But he didn't forget to give his flowers to his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, for an awesome day on his part.

"It was our execution. We executed really well and controlled the game," Ryans said about what was different for Texans in Week 5 win. "Offensively, they did an outstanding job of driving the football down the field. C.J. did an outstanding job of making play after play when we needed it. He was dealing."

"He was throwing the ball to everyone who was open and making really great decisions with the football. He was able to get a rushing touchdown in there as well. He's been doing a great job all year, so I'm thankful to celebrate him. He's been leading our offense really well and is very deserving of everything.

How Defense Responded to Play-Calling Shift

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest change the Texans made in terms of game-planning from Week 4 to 5 was the pivot from defensive coordinator Matt Burke to DeMeco Ryans calling plays on the defensive side.

Clearly, seeing that the Texans allowed just three points from the Titans throughout the day, that shift seemed to work rather well. And after the game, Ryan’s made sure to give all the credit he could to his players on that side of the ball.

"The defense did an outstanding job today, taking the football away," Ryans said. "Jake Hansen did a great job getting the ball. Dom Robinson got one out. We were able to recover the fumble."

"Our d-line––they got after it when we needed them to. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks. Our players did an outstanding job today."

Praise for Will Anderson Jr.'s Dominant Day

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Anderson was undoubtedly the Texans' defensive MVP for how he took on this outing against the Titans. He stuffed the stat sheet with a whopping three sacks on quarterback Cam Ward, which led to DeMeco Ryans giving a major hand to his All-Pro edge rusher's performance.

Will Anderson Jr. steps up and gets the sack on 4th and 20 👏@HOUvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nOZadKuT2h — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

"Will is our guy," Ryans said of Anderson's three-sack day. "It's great to see what he's able to do every week. He's a tenacious player, relentless on every single snap."

"There's no better competitor or person than Will Anderson. To see him go out and dominate the game with three sacks was an outstanding performance."

Thoughts on Azeez Al-Shaair's Return

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is pushed out of bounds by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Texans got a select few recently injured names back in their lineup for Week 5. But none of those returnees were more important than Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Al-Shaair made his presence felt against his former team in Tennessee, as had a game-high for total tackles (11), along with one QB hit and a pass defended. And there's no doubt that Ryans was thrilled to have his defensive captain back on the field.

"Azeez is our field general and our communicator. He's the man in the middle. When we have him out there, our guys are on the ball and moving fast," Ryans said.

"Azeez communicates really well, tackles well in the middle and makes the plays he needs to make. I'm really happy to have him back."

The Marvin Harrison Jr. Mic Drop

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted in the air. By his teammates after scoring the first touchdown of the game, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most viral moment of DeMeco Ryans' presser came at the very end of it. After the Texans head coach was asked about a potential trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. for the third time after the game, Ryans let the world in on the front office's big move made over the weekend.

"You guys want to know, huh? All right. We traded for Marvin Harrison Jr," Ryans said. "See ya."

DeMeco Ryans with the ultimate mic drop.



When asked about Marvin Harrison Jr. at the end of his presser after beating the Tennessee Titans:



“You guys wanted to know, huh? Yes, alright, we traded for Marvin Harrison. SEE YA.” pic.twitter.com/n3dzY6SCXp — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) October 11, 2026

While the Texans' Week 5 win in itself is pretty exciting, so is this move to bring in a top-five pick from only a couple of summers ago. Expect to see Harrison Jr. in uniform with Houston heading into Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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