Texans Brushing Aside One Concern About Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Game

The Houston Texans made a bit of a bold swing around this time last week when they made a move for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals; a deal that led to them giving up a second and seventh-round pick in exchange for the No. 4 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison Jr., while one of the more promising incoming wide receiver prospects in recent memory, hasn't quite caught onto the potential he was advertised to have. His rookie year was encouraging as he recorded over 800 receiving yards, but since then, his stock has seemingly gone anywhere but up.

And one of the concerns that many have pointed out surrounding Harrison Jr. and his declining play is his lackluster effort shown up from his last couple of years in Arizona.

Whether it be not fully running routes when not targeted, being a poor blocker, or another reason, it's led to conversation of whether or not Harrison Jr.'s really playing with the highest intensity and effort that he did during college, or even during his first year pro.

Yet, based on some recent intel, no matter what that effort has looked like in Arizona, the Texans seem to have no concerns about that aspect of his game moving forward.

Texans Not Concerned About Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Effort

The Athletic's Jonathan Jones had a recent report describing that not only are the Texans aware of Harrison Jr.'s widely discussed effort––or lack thereof––but that aspect of his game has seemingly not come with him to Houston.

"The Texans are aware of what Harrison's tape in Arizona looked like. And though he's been with the team for less than a week, there have been no signs within the organization that the lack of effort seen on tape has traveled with him to Houston," Jones wrote.

"We're hoping that because of the dynamic with his college quarterback and a change of scenery, it will unlock him,' one team source says."

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs after a catch during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That heightened confidence in Harrison Jr.'s determination hasn't just been made clear from anonymous sources either.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about his new receiver and how he was adjusting to Houston's offense earlier in the week, where a lack of effort didn't seem to be showing whatsoever.

"Getting a player caught up, it isn't hard when the player is attentive and he's locked in on getting the details down. So Marvin's first night here, he was with our assistant wide receiver coach, Coach Tiquan [Underwood], and they were grinding," Ryans said of how Harrison Jr. is adjusting.

What Marvin Harrison Jr. Said About His Effort Concerns

Harrison Jr. himself isn't oblivious to the noise either. Those qualms about his motor were addressed during his opening presser after his first practice with the Texans this Wednesday, and he didn't seem too concerned.

"I mean, everybody has their own opinions," Harrison Jr. said. "That's really the best way I can put that. Everybody has their own opinions and what they're going to gather from information. I know who I am as a player. I know who I am as a person. However people want to label me or think of me, that's their opinion."

#Texans WR Marvin Harrison Jr. on viral clips citing apparent his lack of effort on routes pic.twitter.com/xY1Kf1Vn5D — DJ Bien-Aime | NASM CPT (@Djbienaime) October 14, 2026

At least right off the bat in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harrison Jr.'s involvement in the Texans offense could be a bit limited.

After all, he's had less than a week to adjust to his new team with a whole new system and set of plays, likely only putting him on the field for a select number of snaps this weekend.

However, as Harrison Jr. gets more time with a new, refreshing situation in Houston, and back catching passes from his old college quarterback, perhaps it's a combination of factors that can help the No. 4 pick find more success than he did in a dysfunctional Cardinals organization.

And with those changes in mind, perhaps any narratives surrounding Harrison Jr.'s effort from the past two years can see a big shift as well, and thus give this trade a good chance of becoming a home run for the Texans when all is said and done.

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