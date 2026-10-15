Why Texans Must Temper Expectations for Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans will be getting their first look at Marvin Harrison Jr. in his new jersey following his move from the Arizona Cardinals, as head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed on Wednesday that the team is planning on their new wide receiver being active for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's bound to be an exciting moment for Harrison Jr. and everyone watching, as the Texans' newest pass-catcher will be bringing in balls from his college quarterback, C.J. Stroud, once again, and potentially mark the beginning of a fresh start in the NFL with a new situation in Houston.

But when it comes to Harrison Jr.'s chances to make an impact in Week 6 against the Jaguars, just how involved will the Texans' newest receiver be in the overall game plan?

Of course, Harrison Jr. is bound to get on the field for his fair share of plays, but having been in the building for less than a week, there's a good chance that the Texans' newest wideout will be a bit limited in his debut.

Keep Expectations Tempered on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Texans Debut

Now, in a few weeks' time, Harrison Jr. will slowly find himself as a bigger and more important piece of the Texans' game plan. Houston invested a premium second-round pick for the talent he brings to the table, and will be hungry to squeeze some of that production out of him as soon as this season.

But the turnaround that Harrison Jr. has to face–– going from an entirely new team and offensive system with different plays in a one-week span–– it's hard to expect the Texans' newest wideout to catch onto and adjust the entire playbook in such a short amount of time.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, the Texans will likely take things a bit slower when it comes to Harrison Jr.'s involvement; letting him learn a select number of plays before this weekend's matchup in London, getting him involved in those specific reps, and hoping that he can have a smoother transition as a result.

DeMeco Ryans even addressed the Texans' plans for Harrison Jr. in terms of workload on Wednesday after revealing Houston's new receiver was set to play against the Jaguars, where it was clear he wasn't exactly going to be an every-snap player just yet.

"When you get a player to come in late as Marvin has, like, what is he able to pick up on? We go through the entire playbook, we'll have set plays, and we'll make sure it's as easy as possible for him to get lined up so he can play fast," Ryans said.

"Don't expect him to come out and play all 60 snaps in the game, but we'll make sure he gets what he needs, and make sure he's confident in what we're asking him to do."

When Could Marvin Harrison Jr. Get More Involved?

While Week 6 against the Jaguars could see Harrison Jr.'s workload on the lighter side, it's only a matter of time before those snaps and opportunities grow larger.

Keep an eye on the Texans' Week 9 against the LA Chargers as a potential turning point for Harrison Jr.'s involvement. Houston has their bye sitting in Week 8 after facing the New York Giants next weekend, and could set up the right amount of time necessary for the 2024 No. 4 pick to really get an understanding of his new offense.

Until then, the Texans will make it an emphasis to ensure Harrison Jr. has a smooth transition within his new home, and hope it can set up to pay some dividends for this offense in due time.

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