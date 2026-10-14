4 Noteworthy Quotes From Marvin Harrison Jr.'s First Texans Presser

The Houston Texans finally got Marvin Harrison Jr. in the building for his first practice with the team on Wednesday, only a few days out from his first game in uniform against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

And after that Texans' practice, Harrison Jr. was able to speak to the media for the first time since the deal to ship him out from the Arizona Cardinals went down earlier this weekend.

Let's sort through four of the more notable points to come out of Harrison Jr.'s first presser as a part of the Texans:

Ready to Help C.J. Stroud–– And to Win Some Games

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up against the against Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing Texans fans will notice pretty quickly about Harrison Jr. is that he's a pretty reserved personality.

However, even while not your typical alpha, outspoken NFL wide receiver, he made sure to express the excitement he has in store with his new situation, along with pairing up next to his college quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

"I'm excited to be here," Harrison Jr said. "I'm excited to help this team win games. I'm excited to be with C.J. again, and help C.J. to the best of my abilities."

"Always watched the Texans from afar. Obviously, just watching C.J. So, it's pretty surreal to be able to play with him now again, and just help him out the best I can."

As for Harrison's biggest goals for both now and the future, he kept things pretty simple:

"Help the team win. Period."

When He Found Out About the Trade

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the process for Harrison Jr.'s move out of Arizona was a bit different than your typical trade, it seems Harrison Jr. himself found out Houston was his ultimate destination a little bit before the entire world did––or at least until DeMeco Ryans made it clear during his post-game presser after beating the Tennessee Titans.

"My agent told me, obviously, before the news broke to you guys," Harrison Jr. said of how he found out about the trade to Houston. "DeMeco kind of did his thing as well. But, yeah, before that."

As to whether or not Houston was the place he wanted to be, he set the record straight that he really had no control over where he would be headed after the Cardinals.

"When you get traded, you don't really have that option, you know?"

How He Feels About Perceived Lack of Effort

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison Jr. was also asked about how he felt about some viral clips circling around social media showcasing some of his routes run during his time with the Cardinals: some of which might've not looked the most polished or with 110% effort that you'd expect.

look at the effort on this route from Marvin Harrison Jr. on 2nd and 6 pic.twitter.com/xu6jK6VJwe — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 22, 2026

However, Harrison Jr. simply brushed off those types of comments or concerns. Simply put, everybody has their own opinion, and he knows the player and person he can be.

"I mean, everybody has their own opinions," Harrison Jr. said. "That's really the best way I can put that. Everybody has their own opinions and what they're going to gather from information."

"I know who I am as a player. I know who I am as a person. However people want to label me or think of me, that's their opinion."

First Impression of DeMeco Ryans

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison Jr.'s first team session in the Texans' facility on Wednesday also meant he was able to be coached up by DeMeco Ryans for the first time.

And based on first impressions, Harrison Jr. had one clear takeaway on what Ryan’s brings to the table: energy.

"Energy, man. Energy. That's one thing you can always pinpoint, especially with a defensive guy," Harrison Jr. on what he's noticed about DeMeco Ryans. "They always want to bring the energy. You can kind of see that throughout the whole team, and the energy he brings day in and day out."

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