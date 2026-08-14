Texans Could Target These Two QBs After Graham Mertz's Injury

The Houston Texans might be due to make a new signing to their quarterback room.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans fear that quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL in their preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Texans believe QB Graham Mertz tore his ACL during Thursday night’s preseason opener vs the Chargers. There is expected to be additional testing to confirm the injury. pic.twitter.com/BP6NvwUn0r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2026

It's an injury that, if it's as severe as expected, would effectively take the Texans' QB3 out of the mix with his second ACL tear in the past three years, sidelining him for the preseason and regular season.

Mertz has been expected to assume that same QB3 role he had on the Texans' roster since last season throughout camp. Now, though, Houston is down to two healthy quarterbacks on the roster: C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.

That means the Texans could be in the market to sign a quarterback to the roster. And immediately, two names stick out as free agents that Houston might just have interest in already:

Texans Already Had Their Eye on Two Free Agent QBs

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans had hosted a workout for two quarterbacks earlier this week: Jake Haener and Seth Henigan.

MRI this morning for #Texans quarterback Graham Mertz. The team fears he has a torn ACL and is conducting additional tests.

Team worked out quarterbacks Jake Haener and Seth Henigan last week@KPRC2 https://t.co/VYMeLHm1xp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2026

Of course, in the days following their workout, the Texans didn't agree to a deal with either. And maybe Houston will still decide to steer clear of signing them.

But with the implications of the Texans' QB3 going down with a long-term injury arising in the days to follow, you start to wonder whether Houston could sign one of them to a deal now. They have a clear need at the position, especially for depth in preseason to take snaps in the next two weeks.

The bigger name between the two here is Haener, who started one game for the New Orleans Saints back in 2024, and was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has 228 career passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a 46.2% completion percentage.

Haener was most recently a part of the Kansas City Chiefs' 90-man roster, but has been a free agent since May of 2026

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) drops back to pass against Denver Broncos during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henigan, on the other hand, is an undrafted product out of Memphis who first entered the league in 2025, and has primarily been a piece on the practice squad with the stops he's had thus far in the league.

Henigan first signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in April of 2025, and was released from their practice squad in September, while the Indianapolis Colts would later bring him in onto their own from December 2025, up until releasing him in June 2026.

The Texans might just decide to search the market a bit deeper than bringing just these two in for a workout. And with the new injury having been suffered in the quarterback room, it makes sense for Houston to do their due diligence.

However, these two, having already been in the building with reported interest from the Texans, could be candidates to keep an eye on as those who could fill out their quarterback room, and maybe get some snaps their way in preseason next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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