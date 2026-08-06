Updated Texans 53-Man Roster Prediction After First Week of Training Camp

The Houston Texans are a week-deep into training camp.

And after a few live practices, three of them in full pads, and a major addition of Jadeveon Clowney all taking place, it's safe to say that the projected 53-man roster has shifted just a tad from when the team first got back on the field.

Let's sort through a new 53-man projection for the Texans, sitting just under a month from roster cuts:

Quarterback

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(2): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills

Graham Mertz hasn't shown enough through the first week of camp to warrant a roster spot over a few more deserving players at other position groups. So for now, we'll place him on the outside looking in, while C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills retain their usual spots of QB1 and QB2, respectively.

Running Back

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(3): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan

British Brooks, who recently suffered a broken hand, could have a chance to miss time heading into the season, depending on how quickly his recovery takes. Reports have noted the recovery time is around three weeks, but with being so close to the season, perhaps the Texans bring him along into the year slowly and on the PUP list.

If Brooks isn't ready to go, it's not ridiculous to believe the Texans could just roll into the year with three running backs on the roster. Jawhar Jordan has made himself into a certified RB3 and could round out the room behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks.

Wide Receiver

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(6): Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchnson, Lewis Bond

Lewis Bond has been an offseason star, performing well in his reps dating back to the Texans' offseason program, and has seen that progress translate into training camp. He feels well within range to be the WR6 on the depth chart by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Justin Watson is a tough cut here, and could inevitably make the roster as a WR7, if the Texans want to carry that many pass-catchers into the year. But with how many impactful wide receivers are already cemented ahead of both him and Bond, only one of them might be able to make the roster.

Tight End

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(4): Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Foster Moreau, Marlin Klein

The Texans could carry five tight ends into Week 1, but it feels more likely that one of Houston's top-five at the position will find their way on the outside by the time roster cuts hit. And in my mind, Cade Stover feels like the lead candidate for that.

Dalton Schultz is a roster lock. Brevin Jordan has shown upside as both a pass-catcher and a blocker. Foster Moreau brings real upside as a run blocker, and Marlin Klein is their second-round pick. Cade Stover, who had a disappointing and injury-riddled year two, feels like the odd man out.

Offensive Tackle

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(3): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown

Blake Fisher has a case to avoid a cut here. But the ability that Trent Brown has to be a backup tackle capable of switching to either side of the line, and the consistency he's shown throughout the offseason program and camp, the Texans might be fine carrying just three tackles into the season.

Interior Offensive Line

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(6): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Jake Andrews, Evan Brown, Febechi Nwaiwu

After a few padded practices, it feels likely that first-round pick Keylan Rutledge will be in a good spot to start Week 1. Ed Ingram is a good bet to start on the right side of him, and Wyatt Teller was signed to be a starter as well, so he'll be able to slide in at left guard.

As to who will be the lucky ones landing behind them: Jake Andrews has been getting a lot of work as the Texans' center and is someone the team trusts. Evan Brown has starting experience and can play guard and center, and Febechi Nwaiwu was an early day three pick; he's in a favorable position to get the nod.

Defensive End

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(6): Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Jadeveon Clowney, Logan Hall, Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson

The signing of Jadeveon Clowney could threaten guys like Dylan Horton or Dominique Robinson as a cut candidate. But the Texans have seemingly still like what they've seen from both guys throughout the offseason and camp.

So seeing both of Horton and Dominique, with Logan Hall as a big defensive end who can play defensive tackle, paired with the three-man group ahead of them isn't too unrealistic. That'd make a deep and dangerous room for any offensive line to deal with.

Defensive Tackle

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(4): Sheldon Rankins, Kayden McDonald, Tommy Togiai, Mario Edwards Jr.

With Logan Hall's ability to shift inside, the Texans can feel confident rolling four-deep at their defensive tackle position, and feel really good about the group they have in place.

Sheldon Rankins had a career resurgence this past season. Tommy Togiai is coming off the best season of his career in 2025, entering a contract year. Second-round pick Kayden McDonald is due for some work as well. Mario Edwards Jr., after re-signing to Houston this past week, will be a good depth piece too.

Linebacker

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(6): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Marte Mapu, Jamal Hill, Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher

The Texans will be without E.J. Speed for the entire season, and could be without Jake Hansen heading into the season following his recent ankle injury. That opens the door for both of Houston's rookies selected from this spring to make the 53-man cut.

Marte Mapu will also be due to make the 53-man roster and find a big role on the team this season, considering the lengths the Texans went to trade and acquire him in the first place. Jamal Hill is someone who understands Houston's defensive scheme entering his fourth year with the team and can provide special teams value.

Cornerback

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(5): Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Collin Wright

The Texans' top two corners are locks, as is their CB3, 2025's third-round pick of Jaylin Smith. Tremon Smith, and then comes some tougher decisions as to who will be the last two or so names to make it in the cornerback room.

It feels like people forget Tremon Smith, who's entering his age-30 season, but was still Houston's CB3 last season and had a ton of special teams snaps the team trusted him with. Collin Wright has been an impressive standout in training camp, and might've just found his way to an inside track to make it past the cut.

Safety

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(5): Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Kamari Ramsey, Jaylen Reed

This is a talented and deep safety room for the Texans to be rolling into the year with. Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, and Jalen Pitre are the top three names that'll get the most work in this room, by far, but the two depth options beneath them can't be forgotten either.

As for M.J. Stewart, he has yet to be removed from the PUP list a week into training camp as he recovers from his quad injury suffered during the 2025 season. Seeing him off the Week 1 roster as he continues to recover feels like the most likely outcome at this point.

Special Teams

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Jack Stonehouse (36) participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(3): Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jack Stonehouse, Austin Brinkman

The Texans' punting battle has been the only real competition for a position here that's been left up in the air. And so far, neither of Jack Stonehouse or Kai Kroeger have shown a ton of reason to feel like they should be the guy to win the race. It might even lead to Houston going out to sign another free agent.

For now, Stonehouse might have the slight edge between the two. But there's tons of time for that outlook to shift before Week 1.

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